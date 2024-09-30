‘Yeah, be sure and get it on both sides of the rubber belt too’: Expert shows how to stop your car’s CV axle boot from cracking

There’s a product that can ensure you’ll never have to replace your car’s CV axle boots again. Luckily, this car expert has decided not to gatekeep this helpful tip.

Armed with a laser pointer, the man behind the Sweet Project Cars TikTok account (@sweet.project.cars) demonstrates to the audience how car owners can prevent the car’s axle boots from cracking. Uploaded on Sep. 16, the video has already amassed over 108,000 views.

“They’ve been treating the CV axle boots—that thing right there—and they have been doing it for years and years and never had to replace the CV axle. The boots are the No. 1 cause when they crack as you can see that one right there,” he stated as he pointed out the crack with the laser pointer.

What product is he using to coat his CV axle boots?

Pointing out the car parts made of plastic and rubber, he coats them with a spray. The product he’s using? 303 Protectant.

“Tie rod shaft for your rack and pinion, just spray your 303 inside [and] let it run right down. You get inside on the backside of your CV axle, spray that, and [then] you come in here and spray this one. Then all you do is rotate the wheel. Do it again,” he explained while demonstrating the process.

As he wraps up the process, he stresses that only a small amount is needed to achieve the desired results. He ends the video with a guarantee: “Just once a year and you’ll be very glad you did because you will not be replacing those CV axles. I can promise you that.”

What does 303 Protectant do for a car’s axle boot?

303 Protectant is a spray formulated to safeguard rubber and plastic surfaces on vehicles from fading, cracking, and deterioration. It’s commonly used on dashboards, tires, and exterior trim to preserve their appearance and extend their lifespan.

Free from harmful silicone oils, 303 Automotive Protectant leaves a dry, natural finish without any oily or greasy residue—setting it apart from many other products.

Viewers share their own suggestions

While many found the tip on preventing a car’s axle boot from cracking helpful, the comments section also included suggestions from others sharing alternatives.

“303 Aerospace protectant. [Great] stuff,” one person chimed in.

“The same thing as [dashboard] spray,” another suggested.

“[Or] just use silicon spray…” added a third commenter.

“[Use] the [plastic] ones instead of neoprene. [The plastic ones] are total POS and most commonly sold. [My] 87 [M]ontero] [still has] the original boots,” someone else noted.

The Sweet Project Cars TikTok account didn’t immediately respond to the Daily Dot’s request for comment.

Internet culture is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter. You’ll get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.