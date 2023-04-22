‘I would highly recommend asking about the turnover for that position’: Woman says she applied to the same job three times in a row

With ‘quiet quitting’ and remote working both increasing in popularity in recent years, applicants are becoming pickier about whether a job they’ve applied for is right for them. But in a viral TikTok amassing 2.7 million views as of Saturday, Ashley Stevenett (@ashleystevenett) explained why she was determined a specific job was a good fit for her — so much so that she has applied for it three times.

“I’ve applied to the same job three times in a row,” Stevenett said in the clip. “Same job, same company, three times. Today is my third time applying for the job, and so I am just gonna go and walk in there and just ask to speak to somebody.”

Explaining why she remained persistent and hadn’t “dropped it,” Stevenett said how the first and second times she applied, she got a notification that they viewed her resume. But both times, she checked again to find that the position was filled a short time later — the first time around, she found that the position was filled the day after they viewed her resume.

“At that point, I moved on and got my internship and I also am working part-time right now but then last week, guess what I saw was posted again,” she continued. “So, I updated my resume to include my internship because I think they’ll really like to see that because it’s related to what they do.”

She added that she wants this job “so badly” because it plays to her strengths, and noted that this kind of job “doesn’t roll around very often.”

“I just think I’d absolutely kill it, and it’s such a fun company. Like, I could see myself working really long-term when it is really hard for me to see even, like, living somewhere long-term, but I could be long-term with these guys,” she said. “Maybe they’ve been waiting for somebody to come in, and they’re like sitting over there like, ‘If they wanted to, they would.'”

While a number of commenters praised Stevenett’s persistence — with one user sharing how they applied for a job six times before getting it and then got promoted to a department lead — others were concerned about what the repeated vacancy said about the company’s internal culture.

Specifically, several users noted that the seemingly high turnover for the role could be seen as a red flag. “I love your determination,” one commenter said. “But do you question why the job has been posted three times?”

Another suggested that she give the company the benefit of the doubt, pointing out that the repeated posting of the position could be down to “two failed job searches” as opposed to two people leaving the same position.

“Unfortunately, you have to be persistent,” a third commenter wrote. “I love how companies complain they can’t find people and then do this.”

