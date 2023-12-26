Car dealership co-workers' relatable office video sparks widespread viewer speculation

The coworker relationship is very infrequently explored but often times very complex.

In a viral TikTok, user Zena Hassan (@zena_hassan7) laid out the intricacies of the relationship in a funny skit with her coworkers at a BMW car dealership.

Many appear to be able to relate. The video has racked up over 2.4 million views as of Monday afternoon.

“We’re coworkers but that doesn’t mean we always have to get lunch together,” Zena began the tell all.

Her other coworkers then chimed in with their own examples of behaviors they typically experience in the workplace from their peers

“We’re coworkers, of course we are gonna make plans here to hang out after work but we’re never gonna follow through,” another worker added.

The list didn’t end there.

“We’re coworkers, of course we get separation anxiety when you’re off,” a woman piped up.

“We’re coworkers, of course we’re gonna be delighted to do whatever you ask me right before I clock out,” a male worker followed up.

“We’re coworkers, of course I’m gonna get mad when you call someone else your work buddy,” another female worker concluded the clip.

The clip has been liked over 251,000 times and received hundreds of comments. Some TikTokers added their own takes on the coworker relationship.

“Were coworkers and I’m not here to make friends i’m here to make money,” wrote one user.

“We’re coworkers of course imma act like idk you when I clock out,” another user added.

“We always say ‘we should’ but never actually hang out,” wrote one user.

“We’re coworkers, of course we will stay friends when I get my promotion,” another user said.

Others speculated on the relationship between the workers that appeared in the video, especially given the caption of the clip that read “I think we’re coworkers.”

“We’re coworkers,” one user commented in a reply that got over 18,000 likes. “We Smashing.”

Zena Hassan often goes viral for her content featuring her job at BMW.

