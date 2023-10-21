‘Ask for a new nurse’: Woman says she was blocked from taking baby supplies during hospital stay

Having a baby is one of the hardest things many women will do in their lives—and one of the most expensive.

Many hospitals provide a free set of postpartum essentials, like diapers, to get new families started on the right foot. While the types of supplies and amounts might vary from hospital to hospital, it is a general understanding among birthing mothers that they will leave with some supplies.

One new mom says she was barred from taking home any of the baby care supplies she and her child were provided at the hospital after joking about stocking up to a nurse.

“POV: You joked with the labor and delivery nurse about stocking up on their baby supplies,” the text overlay of @mommamajesty’s video reads.

In the TikTok, which has drawn over 300,000 views, @mommamajesty says she was given the “bare minimum” for her child while in the hospital and was told she could not take any of it home with her.

In the video, she shows a package of baby wipes, one package of diapers, small bottles of baby shampoo and lotion, as well as a baby brush.

Several moms in the comments shared that they were offered so much more by their nurses while in the hospital and even more on top of that to take home.

“My nurses gave me bags to take what I had home and brought me extra,” TikToker @graceeweinzetl shared.

“My nurse told me to take everything and asked if i wanted anymore,” @ash.nicole112 said.

“They told me to take everything,” a third said. “Even packed me extra postpartum supplies for myself.”

Even if they were not offered extra supplies, several moms shared that they took everything in the room they could, as they believed it was going to get thrown out anyway.

“It’s fine just clear it out every shift change,” one commenter wrote. “The stay cost 30k I’m leaving here with something lol.”

The cost of giving birth varies. It depends on the type of birth, providers, which hospital one goes to hospital, location, if there are any complications, and health insurance coverage, according to Parents.com. According to the site, the average cost of delivering a baby in a hospital in the U.S. can range from $5,000 to $18,000.