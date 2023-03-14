Bar worker shares ‘bartender red flags.’ It backfires

Bartenders are firing back at a recent video that shows “bartender red flags.”

In a TikTok video, the U.K.-based bar PINS Social Club (@pinssocialclub) highlights “bartender red flags,” such as leaning on the bar and ignoring guests.

“Time to lean, time to clean,” the video’s caption reads, before showing an example of a guest frantically waving down a bartender.

Other “red flags,” according to the video, include bartenders placing their hands around the rim of the glass, sneaking leftover cocktails for consumption and “skimming a pint.”

Some viewers of the video were less than enthusiastic about some of the red flags.

“Sounds like a manager made this,” one person commented.

“Time to lean time to clean HA maybe if ya pay me a livable wage,” another person said.

One commenter noted to the establishment that it’s likely they didn’t expect harsh critiques. To which PINS Social Club responded, “Can’t lie, it’s exactly what we expected. It’s satire.”

Another comment left by PINS said they were just taking part in a “joke trend.”

Virality on the video-based app has led to a boost in business for some restaurants, leading to a boost in return on investments.

PINS Social Club has not responded to the Daily Dot’s request for comment. The Daily Dot reached out to the establishment via Tik Tok comment and email.