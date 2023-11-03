‘Absolutely best way to watch a movie’: AMC Screen Unseen let’s you watch a new movie in theaters for $5. But there’s a catch

AMC is taking a gamble that movie fans across the nation are willing to take a gamble. In a new campaign to get people back into theaters, the company is offering a steeply discounted ticket price of $5 plus tax to see a first-run new release.

There’s just one catch, though. You won’t know the movie until you get to the theater.

TikToker caseyyisfetchh (@caseyyisfetchh) explained the new campaign to her viewers in a video posted to her page on Wednesday. In the now-viral video, which currently has over 1.2 million views, Casey points out the mystery screenings might just become a potential new date night idea for movie-loving couples.

“For five dollars, you can go see a movie,” she tells her viewers. “But you don’t know what the movie is until the movie starts.”

“I think that’s like a fun and really exciting twist on, like, a date night or a night out,” she continues.

According to AMC’s website, Screen Unseen screenings reveal the “movie’s MPA rating ahead of time, but the feature presentation will remain a mystery until showtime.”

The first Screen Unseen screening is scheduled for Nov. 6. The film is rated PG-13.

“Blind date with a movie! Love this,” MOMdistracted (@momdistracted) wrote in the comments section.

Many of Casey’s viewers pointed out that the AMC promotion is nearly identical to Regal Cinema’s Mystery Movie program, which also shows an unknown first-run film to attendees willing to gamble five dollars plus tax.

Regal is also set to screen an unknown PG-13 film on Nov. 6.

“Regal has had these too! Love Mystery Movie Night. It’ll tell you the film rating before purchasing the ticket,” Ari (@arilie) wrote.

“Regal’s been doing $5 mystery movie Monday for a year now,” another viewer commented.

Several viewers also commented that they weren’t willing to risk the five dollars on a movie that might turn out to be too horrific for their tastes.

“I just can’t do horror films otherwise I’d be about it,” Samantha (@samchez95) wrote.

“No bc if it’s a scary movie I want my $5 back,” another commented.

“I don’t like horror and I have anxiety can’t do it!” D Snacks (@dsnacks) added.

However, for those who prefer their unknown movie to frighten them, AMC will be offering Scream Unseen in the future. The promo is guaranteed to feature a horror movie.

“Be first to see a scare if you dare. If you’re a horror fan, keep your eyes peeled for AMC Scream Unseen announcements,” AMC stated on its website.

The Daily Dot has reached out to AMC via email for further comment.