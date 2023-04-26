‘I’m not a lucky girl’: Amazon driver tries hack where you show up late, get paid $100 to go home early because there are no shifts left. It fails.

A TikToker recently documented a day in which she tried to game the system at Amazon—only to find out that it didn’t work out the way she hoped.

The video, uploaded by Emily Cason (@_emilycason), has more than 37,200 views. In it, Cason talked at length about her attempt to evade her shift as an Amazon delivery driver.

“So, I just pulled up to Amazon [and am] kind of waiting my car because I can clock in five minutes early. But I heard and watched on YouTube … the best ways to make passive income and obviously Amazon popped up. I watched this couple talk about how they had a lot of success at Amazon.”

She then went into further detail: “The problem is you can choose the length of the shift, like anywhere between two-to-five-hour shifts, but you can never, ever choose where you’re going.”

Cason then explained the “hack” she learned in order to supposedly earn easy money from Amazon. “I heard that if you wait until the very last fuckin’ minute, you might get like a not-so-hard shift.” That wasn’t the case for Cason, however, who said she was sent to the “hood” and assigned to deliver “even more packages.” (In a follow-up video, Cason clarified that her shift was in North Philadelphia, which she described as “not a kind of paradise at all.”)

“I’m not a lucky girl,” she said. “I’m just kind of, like, ready to get it over with.”

Cason claimed that she’s had luck getting paid for easy—or canceled—shifts in the past, however. “I shit you not, the first time I came back to Amazon … I waited 30 minutes, I got canceled, and then I just got paid the $100 just to go home.”

At least one other driver said they, too, have had luck gaming the system.

“I’m in Phoenix and I would usually get 3 1/2-hour routes the day before for $120. Trick was to sit for 15 minutes and constantly refresh the blocks,” they wrote. “Worth it though.”

But others noted that the “hack” isn’t guaranteed to work.

“Never once saw a $150 route,” another viewer remarked.

“This isn’t always possible in all markets,” wrote a third viewer.

