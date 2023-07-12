‘I don’t know what you ordered’?: Amazon worker says customer asked them what they ordered

Amazon delivery drivers are everyday heroes when you need a package fast. However, they’re not psychic, and they don’t have X-ray vision, as a recent TikTok reminds us all.

Creator and Amazon worker Lexx (@lexx.dagoat) recently posted a funny video from inside a delivery vehicle about a strange encounter they had with a customer.

While out on delivery, “I just happened to read and look at the customer notes, even though I always do it,” they said in the video. This time they were caught off guard, because the note read, “Do not deliver package. I do not want this. Return.”

Weird, right? The creator thought so, too.

“So I called the customer, and I’m like, ‘Hello ma’am, do you still want your package?’” Lexx said.

The customer then asked the creator what was in the package, which seemed to cause them a little good-natured exasperation in the video.

“Your guess is as good as mine, because I don’t know what the [they mouth the word f*ck] you ordered,” they said.

Lexx concluded, “We’re not magicians. We don’t know. We didn’t bag it. You ordered it; you should know.”

And to be clear, it seems like the rant’s all in good fun: “Love yall tho,” the caption on the video reads.

“Customers swear us drivers be picking, packing, loading and delivering,” one commenter wrote.

“I WORK FOR FEDEX GROUND AND I GET ASKED THIS ALL THE DAMN TIME,” another commented.

A comment read, “they never know. the amount of ‘oh what is it’ astounds me.”

Some commenters tried to give the customer the benefit of the doubt, like one who suggested, “Maybe it was on wishlist and she doesn’t know what was selected.”

Another commenter tried looking for a solution: ”You can open up the Amazon app scan the code and then you can see what’s in there.”

One viewer asked, “Sooo did you deliver the package?” The creator replied, “I sure did.”

This isn’t Lexx’s first TikTok about life as an Amazon delivery driver. In June, they commented on customers who order “every day” after delivering to the same houses.

