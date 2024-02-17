‘I don’t care how big the bill is’: Viewers divided after customer shares his 6 new tipping rules as a customer

Amidst the hubbub on social media about the norms and nuances of tipping culture, a TikTok video by Andrew (@andrewwivx7.0) has thrown his hat into the ring on the subject racking up thousands of views.

Titled “My rules on tipping? Agree or Disagree,” Andrew spells out his personal tipping manifesto, sparking an even broader conversation.

Andrew didn’t mince words when it comes to his tipping philosophy– his channel is known for giving a no-BS take on a variety of subjects. He set a clear boundary from the get-go: unsatisfactory service equals no tip, emphasizing, “If I don’t like the service, I don’t tip.”

This unwavering rule applies regardless of the bill’s size or the number of people he’s paying for. Further, Andrew outright dismisses the idea of tipping on to-go orders, a view he’s adamant about. However, he has a nuanced perspective when it comes to factors beyond a service worker’s control, such as kitchen problems or unlucky casino hands from a dealer, advocating for tipping as long as there is effort.

Digital tipping prompts really get a specific reaction from Andrew. He says he typically leans towards 12 or 15% but balks at presets starting at 17%, opting instead for a custom 10%.

His preference leans towards tipping post-service, best showcased by his approach to Uber Eats or DoorDash, reserving tips until after the delivery is completed and satisfactory. His tipping practices are selectively reserved for sit-down restaurants, casinos, and bars, explicitly excluding establishments like boba or ice cream shops.

The responses to Andrew’s video were diverse. One commenter brought to light the broader issue of corporate responsibility versus personal moral obligations, stating, “I like how the moral burden is on us and not the billion-dollar corporations that these people work for.”

Another user hinted at a growing expectation for higher tips, sharing a personal anecdote: “I was at a place with a screen that only had 25%, 30%, or 35%,” speaking to Andrew’s beef with tipping presets.

Meanwhile, another perspective celebrates the act of generous tipping, with a user saying, “I always tip a lot it makes me feel like MrBeast,” showing the influence of how celebrities can affect culture.

Andrew’s tipping rules and the ensuing public discourse arrived at a critical time. As tipping requests pop up in increasingly diverse settings and with inflation rates rising unexpectedly high in early 2024, Americans find themselves reassessing their financial habits, including how and where they tip.

The evolving conversation on tipping culture reflects deeper cultural trends–calling to attention the interplay between personal ethics, societal expectations, and the realities of a tough economy.

As tipping amounts and expectations continue to evolve, influenced by global norms, economic pressure, and the advent of digital payment methods, the dialogue around tipping remains a dynamic reflection of everyday values versus everyday reality.

The Daily Dot has reached out to Andrew via email for further comment.