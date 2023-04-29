‘Pretty sure that’s a life hack’: Customer receives senior discount at McDonald’s. He’s only 50

While it’s not a nationwide practice, some McDonald’s locations have been known to offer senior discounts. In general, this mainly applies to coffee—depending on the location, customers over the age of 55 can expect to receive discounts of anywhere from 22 to 33 cents on the purchase of a coffee.

Although this is nice in theory, in practice, it can lead to some awkward situations, as TikTok user Sonia (@soniadaniel98) recently noted in a clip with over 17,000 views as of Saturday.

In Sonia’s video, she shows a receipt with a senior discount before panning to her father, who snatches the receipt.

“When [you’re] only 50 and McDonald’s gives you a Senior Discount,” she writes in the text overlaying the video.

“Dads pretty salty,” she adds in the caption.

This isn’t the first time that a story like this has gone viral. In November of last year, a user on TikTok shared that they involuntarily received a Senior Discount at Ross Dress for Less after a cashier assumed they were over the age of 55.

In the comments section, many users spoke to the idea that this was a relatively common occurrence.

“My husband asks for it. Has since he was 35. It saves him money,” one user wrote. “He’s not too proud.”

“I was 38 and got a senior discount,” another added.

“My friend got it at 35,” a third user shared.

Other users said the man should be happy about the discount, no matter the circumstances.

“In this economy?! I’ll gladly take whatever discounts I can get!” one commenter exclaimed.

“Uhh pretty sure that’s a life hack!” echoed a second.

“Oh Come Onnnnnn! That is a win,” offered an additional TikToker. “Take every seniors discount they throw at you. Everyone under 30 looks 12 yrs old to me, so [over] 50 – Take the discount.”

We’ve reached out to McDonald’s via email and Sonia via TikTok direct message.