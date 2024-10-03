‘Hello 911’: Woman’s $370 Coach Tabby 20 bag gets delivered to her neighbor’s apartment. She refuses to give it back

Whether you live in an apartment complex or a house, in the age of two-day delivery, who hasn’t had a package stolen right from their front door?

Featured Video

About a quarter of of consumers have had a package stolen and the average value of stolen packages is $81.91, according to the Chamber of Commerce.

In a viral video series with more than 3.1 million collective views, it seems that this woman didn’t set out to steal her neighbor’s package, but when the opportunity presented itself, she took it.

A stolen $370 Coach bag

Things started off civil enough. Roxy (@normytherabbit) explains that she ordered a $370 Coach Tabby 20 bag, but the delivery image shows that it was dropped off at the wrong apartment number despite the address on the package being correct.

Advertisement

Thinking it would be simple enough to get it back from her neighbor, Roxy went and knocked on their door and explained the situation.

The woman wouldn’t open the door and instead spoke from inside her home.

The neighbor, in a rude tone, first claimed that she didn’t have a package.

When Roxy told her she had proof of the delivery, the neighbor quickly cracked the door open and told her that while the package was delivered to her house, she took it to the building’s front office. She then slammed the door.

Advertisement

“She was planning her outfit around her new purse when you knocked,” one commenter joked.

“She got it cause she’s is wayyyyyy to mad that you even asked for it smh,” another said.

In Roxy’s next video, you see the neighbor walking around the apartment complex, speaking loudly to herself (or maybe a person off-camera), saying that Roxy needs to take it up with UPS and that she can’t believe she “f*cking” answered the door for “this b*tch.”

“My thing is, why do I need to call UPS if you told me my package is in the front office?” Roxy says in teh clip.

Advertisement

“…If you know where I live, why didn’t you just return it to me? You have to pass my apartment to exit the building every day. Why not be cordial? Taking a $370 package is not a light offense,” Roxy says, alluding to potential criminal charges.

Did the office have the package?

Roxy went to the building office, and surprise, surprise—they didn’t have her bag.

Advertisement

The office employees were weirdly dismissive of Roxy’s concerns, made excuses for the neighbor, downplayed it, and kept laughing things off, Roxy says.

One of them even “assured” Roxy that if the neighbor had the package, she would eventually give it back.

“Her laughing throughout this whole conversation and then suggesting I should’ve come sooner honestly sent me over the edge,” Roxy says.

Real consequences

Half an hour later, the office called her and told her the neighbor claimed she left the package at the leasing office doors even though they’re closed over the weekends.

Advertisement

“I told the office I would be involving the police due to the value of the item,” Roxy says.

She’d already pointed out to them that it is a crime to steal someone’s mail, and opening it is even worse.

And she’s right. Mail theft is a felony under federal law and could carry a fine of up to $250,000 and/or a sentence of up to five years in prison, according to Patituce and Associates. Depending on the value of the item, it could carry other state charges, like grand theft or petty theft.

Getting the police involved

While Roxy did call the police, they were wholly unhelpful and outright gave her the wrong information.

Advertisement

The officer told her the UPS image was all she needed and that she could file a report, but he notes that a report is just a piece of paper with each person’s statements.

When Roxy asked if there was anything else she could do since this was a federal offense, the officer incorrectly said “people think it is” but it’s not.

File a claim

As multiple commenters suggested, Roxy can file a claim through UPS to try to get a refund. As of publication, there is no additional update on whether Roxy filed this report or if there were any developments with the neighbor or leasing office.

Advertisement

The Daily Dot reached out to Roxy for comment via TikTok direct message and comment and to UPS via email.

Internet culture is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here. You’ll get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.