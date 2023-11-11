‘It was a lot harder than I thought it would be’: Customer spends over $200 on ‘worst cake’ she’s ever seen for grandkid’s 1st birthday

A woman has taken to TikTok to show the cake she purchased for her granddaughter’s first birthday—a cake she calls “horrible” and “the worst cake [she’s] ever seen.”

Grandmother and content creator Khrissy Joe (@khrissyjoe1) says she paid over $200 for the cake, only to be completely disappointed by the result. In a now-viral TikTok with almost 5 million views as of Saturday, she breaks down just how it happened.

“This was supposed to be my granddaughter’s first birthday cake,” she begins in the video, turning the bulky, misshapen cake around. “I spent well over $200 on this cake and this is what I got.”

The three-layer cake includes a brown base with chocolate crumble, small mushroom designs, and a door; a pink middle section with the words “Eve’s one” written sloppily on it; and a large, blue mushroom figure on the top.

“This is the worst cake I’ve ever seen in my life,” Khrissy declares.

Khrissy shares that the baker admitted she underestimated the cake’s difficulty level.

“And when I told the woman I was highly upset about it, she said, ‘Well I will admit it was a lot harder than I thought it would be,” she says.

Khrissy pulls off a few of the plastic, inedible flowers that are on the cake.

“These are real plants—I mean not real plants but fake plants, they’re supposed to be [fondant]. I’ll post a picture of what it’s supposed to look like,” she says. “I’m so upset.”

As the video ends, Khrissy shares one more unpleasant detail: “And not to mention there was hair in the cake.”

In the over 15,000 comments, users were appalled at the cake’s quality.

“It looks like a big blue penis,” one viewer commented.

“This is absolutely atrocious,” a second person reacted.

“Ask for a refund. If she refuses, dispute the charge with your bank,” another user suggested.

“What’s the name of the bakery? As a baker myself knowing what you can and cannot do is essential,” another commented.

“Always ask to see previous work—best way to determine if she’ll be up to the task,” came another piece of advice.

In a follow-up TikTok, Khrissy shares a photo of the original, elaborate design for the cake.

“So this is what it was supposed to look like,” she says.

“When I asked for pictures before I even got the cake, she said ‘Oh it’s not ready yet.’ Mind you, this was two days before the cake [was due],” Khrissy explains.

In response to that video, one person commented, “As a cake decorator: this is an $800 cake.” Other estimates in the comments on the cost of a cake of such quality were as high as $1,300.

Khrissy shared a third video update about the cake, announcing that she’d received a refund of $100. She also confirmed that the woman who made the cake was “a legitimate baker,” but did not share the woman’s name or the name of her bakery.

The Daily Dot has reached out to Khrissy via TikTok message for more information.