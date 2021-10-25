In a TikTok, a man is seen attending a Zoom court hearing about his driver's license while driving.

‘I’m gonna need you to park the car’: Man with suspended license attends Zoom hearing while driving

'How does everyone keep a straight face? I'd be dying.'

Tricia Crimmins 

Tricia Crimmins

Published Oct 25, 2021   Updated Oct 25, 2021, 1:28 pm CDT

In a viral TikTok posted by @savvibeauty on Oct. 22, a man named Kevon Burns is seen driving while in a Zoom court hearing about his license being suspended.

“You’re suspended, and you’re in court,” says Judge Erane C. Washington of the 14B District Court in Ypsilanti, Michigan. “I’m gonna need you to park the car and get out the car.”

https://www.tiktok.com/@savvibeauty/video/7021705231859862789?

Burns says that Washington seems to be having a bad day.

“I’m not having a bad day until you started talking,” she says. “While driving.”

Viewers thought the video was hilarious. Multiple pointed out that Burns’ blinker was on, which means he was using the car’s turn signal—a dead giveaway he was driving, rather than just sitting in the car.

“It’s giving very much, ‘my license been suspended, what that gone do… I got keys!'” @impetty4real wrote.

“Suspended his license,” @aguardado76 commented. “Not his ability to drive.”

“How does everyone keep a straight face,” @dorothychurch commented. “I’d be dying.”

@savvibeauty commented that Burns said that Washington eventually let him go.

The Daily Dot has reached out to Washington via 1the 4B District Court and @savvibeauty via email.

*First Published: Oct 25, 2021, 1:24 pm CDT

Tricia Crimmins is a journalist and comedian based in New York City. She is studying at Columbia Journalism School and writes for Moment magazine and Columbia News Service. Previously, she has written for Mashable, Complex Networks, and the Lewiston Sun Journal.

