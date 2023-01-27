‘These TikToks will send us all back in office eventually’: Worker says workplace took away ‘work-from-home Fridays’ after seeing TikToks of what remote employees do in a day

A corporate employee has gone viral on TikTok for her plea to remote workers to stop posting videos about working from home.

TikTok user Annunneigh (@annunneigh) mainly posts content about her corporate job. She posted the viral video on Jan. 20, and it received over 352,000 views by Jan. 26.

In the five-second clip, Annunneigh sat in her office with her laptop open. She then placed a hand over her mouth as if she were taken aback by something on her computer. She explained the reason for her reaction in a text overlay.

“Imma need all of y’all people who keep posting what they actually do during remote wfh on Fridays to stop because they took away mine cause they found out about these tiktoks,” she wrote.

She added in the caption, “Like i love ur content but these tiktoks will send us all back in office evntually.”

In the comments section, viewers agreed that remote workers oversharing what they do on the clock is affecting workplaces.

“I’m telling you, this is exactly why all of the layoffs are happening. All those day In the life girlies did us over,” one viewer wrote.

“They legit showed these kind of tiktoks in a review meeting as a reason they were getting rid of WFH,” a second shared.

Some viewers condemned these types of people for ruining remote work.

“This is what I’ve been saying! These ppl will be the reason we’re back in office full time,” one viewer commented.

“I know right can people please stop gloating about how they get their work done in half the time, they’re gonna ruin it for everyone,” a second echoed.

“People need to really stop the mess. All of us are going to end up back in the office,” another agreed.

