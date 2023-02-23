‘They don’t pay attention when you answer their questions… Run, b*tch. Run’: Worker shares ‘red flags’ to look out for during job interview

A TikToker suggests that companies are no longer desperate for workers, claiming that some are now playing games with potential candidates.

“If you are interviewing for a job and people are just acting a little interesting. They act like it’s not a serious interview. They kind of are just kind of playing along,” TikToker Starr (@starr_0124) explains in a video that helps users identify interview red flags. “Ask if they are interviewing both internal and external candidates. Usually, the internal candidate who wants the job that you’re interviewing for, they’ve already slated him to take that place.”

In one installment of the TikToker’s series, Employee Chronicles, Starr says that sometimes external interviews only create an image of fair competition. Ultimately the outside hiring process is fake.

Companies want the internal candidates on their “toes,” Starr suggests.

“I hate being played with,” Starr writes in the comments.

Users commiserated in the comments, offering personal experiences that affirm the interview red flag Starr described in the clip.

“I think I had one of these,” one viewer wrote. “The recruiter was busy with her kid and asked me the same thing twice.”

Another viewer claimed she discovered the truth during an interview for a preschool assistant director position.

“I had so much more experience, then the interviewer told me they already gave the job to an internal,” the viewer continued.

As layoffs become more and more common, hiring power tilts back to companies, and fake interviews may, in turn, increase.

“Happened yesterday for me,” another viewer admitted.

However, crowdsourcing information may help restore some power to interviewing candidates. Forbes compiled a list in 2016 to help users identify fake job interviews.

“Yasss sad waste of time,” one viewer wrote. “Playing with ppls lives.”

