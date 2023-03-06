‘No but I would literally do the same thing’: Worker quits after job didn’t let her take the day off to grieve her dog

A woman’s video went viral after she shared how she quit her job because her employer wouldn’t allow her to take the day off to grieve her dog.

The eight-second clip features TikTok user Sarah (@sarahhemmelman) as she sits in her car. She mouths the audio, “Let me tell you something, I don’t fuck with that bitch. Fuck that hoe.”

“I asked for the day off to grieve the loss of my dog of 12 years and my work said no so I quit,” she writes in the text overlay.

During an interview with the Daily Dot, Sarah said she worked at a laboratory for eight months and didn’t wish to disclose the prior place of employment. She said she found out about her dog being put down halfway through her shift and felt like she couldn’t leave. With the help of her co-workers, she said she was able to pull through the rest of the shift.

When Sarah attempted to request the day off to mourn the loss of her dog, she said she received no response. The next morning, she reached out again and that’s when it went downhill.

“The next morning I texted her and asked if I could take the day off to grieve her loss, that I could get a note from my counselor saying it was a necessary absence. She then told me it would be considered an unexcused absence,” she told The Daily Dot via email. “I had some previous health/mental health issues so I was placed on a final warning prior to this. With it being an unexcused absence they then had the choice to fire me. So 10 minutes before my shift, I emailed my resignation, texted her to let her know, and she said ‘Yes, I saw. Thank you.’ And that was the end of my contact with her.”

Unfortunately, this wasn’t the first time her previous boss wasn’t very understanding. Sarah said that she was screamed at by her boss after accusing her of lying about her mental health. However, she said not being able to mourn the loss of her dog was the last straw that gave her the push she needed to leave the “toxic” work environment.

“I stayed in a toxic workspace because I didn’t have another job lined up and was afraid to hurt my co-workers. Now, I have no job, but I feel free and don’t regret it whatsoever. To anyone in a similar situation, PUT YOURSELF FIRST,” she added.

The video garnered more than 154,000 views as of Monday, where viewers offered their condolences to Sarah.

“As you should, sorry for your loss,” one viewer wrote.

“You did the right thing! Sorry for your loss!” a second echoed.

“ITS OK CALL THEM OUT. And we’re sending you healing vibes,” a third sympathized.

Some shared their similar experiences with having unsympathetic employers when they lost a pet.

“Mine fired me bc I said I couldn’t come in the same day we put my pet down,” one user shared.

“CVS/Caremark made me come to work the day my dog died. I was 18. She was my childhood dog. I’m 29 now. Still mad about it,” a second commented.

“I called out and they threatened me before if I call out anymore or show up late I’ll be terminated. So I carry my resignation letter with me ready,” a third revealed.

However, others revealed their stories of having supportive employers.

“My work is great with things like this. HRtold me when I started I could use bereavement on a pet if I needed to,” one person said.

“Good! My boss insisted I take off 2 days and sent flowers so big she said she wanted me to ‘feel them’. That’s how you do it!” a second stated.

“I lost both my old soul kitties last year and my boss said take as much time as you need. I wouldn’t accept no either,” a third revealed.