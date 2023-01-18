‘He couldn’t get a refund’: Worker says she accidentally charged customer 453K instead of $4.53. It went through

In just one day, TikTok user @qrillo received over 1.4 million views on her video about the mistake she made at work that led to a police investigation.

“Today I accidentally charged someone $453,000 instead of $4.53 and it went through,” she wrote in the on-screen text. “He couldn’t get a refund because the police are now investigating him.”

The TikToker lip-synced to Lana Del Rey’s “Mariners Apartment Complex” to convey that the incident was an accident.

“I fucked up, I know that, but, Jesus,” she mouthed.

The shirt she wore in the video indicates that @qrillo works at Red Rooster, an Australian restaurant chain. In the caption, the TikToker said she was “scared” and wondered whether she was now “a target.”

Viewers in the comments section weighed in on her story.

“Everyone saying it’s their worst fear as if they have that much money in their account,” one user wrote.

“The fact that he had $400k+ on one card is mad,” another commented.

The Daily Dot reached out to @qrillo via TikTok comment.