worker speaking with caption 'today i accidentally charged someone $453000 instead of $4.53 and it went thru, he couldn't get a refund because the police is now investigating him...' (l) customer paying with card (c) worker speaking with caption 'today i accidentally charged someone $453000 instead of $4.53 and it went thru, he couldn't get a refund because the police is now investigating him...' (r)

Jacob Lund/Shutterstock @qrillo/TikTok (Licensed)

‘He couldn’t get a refund’: Worker says she accidentally charged customer 453K instead of $4.53. It went through

'Everyone saying it’s their worst fear as if they have that much money in their account.'

Lauren Castro 

Lauren Castro

IRL

Posted on Jan 18, 2023   Updated on Jan 18, 2023, 3:40 pm CST

In just one day, TikTok user @qrillo received over 1.4 million views on her video about the mistake she made at work that led to a police investigation.

“Today I accidentally charged someone $453,000 instead of $4.53 and it went through,” she wrote in the on-screen text. “He couldn’t get a refund because the police are now investigating him.”

@qrillo im literally so scared like does this make me a target ??? #foryou #fy #xyzbca #fypage #fypシ゚viral #fypdongggggggg #fypシ #fyp ♬ original sound – &lt3

The TikToker lip-synced to Lana Del Rey’s “Mariners Apartment Complex” to convey that the incident was an accident.

“I fucked up, I know that, but, Jesus,” she mouthed.

The shirt she wore in the video indicates that @qrillo works at Red Rooster, an Australian restaurant chain. In the caption, the TikToker said she was “scared” and wondered whether she was now “a target.”

Viewers in the comments section weighed in on her story.

“Everyone saying it’s their worst fear as if they have that much money in their account,” one user wrote. 

“The fact that he had $400k+ on one card is mad,” another commented.

The Daily Dot reached out to @qrillo via TikTok comment.

web_crawlr
We crawl the web so you don’t have to.
Sign up for the Daily Dot newsletter to get the best and worst of the internet in your inbox every day.
Let me read it first
Share this article
*First Published: Jan 18, 2023, 3:39 pm CST

Lauren Castro

Lauren Castro is a reporter based in Austin, Texas.

Lauren Castro
 