‘It’s uninterrupted bliss’: Lawyer shows what his job’s like during a work-from-home day—with no meetings

A viral Tik-Tok video sparked a discussion on the benefits of working from home.

The video, which was posted about a week ago, has over 1 million views. TikTok videos with the hashtag “WFH” have over 5.9 billion views combined, demonstrating the large amount of people who work remotely in 2022.

Here, lawyer Henry Nelson-Case captioned his video: “POV: It’s a WFH no meetings day.”

In the TikTok, Case wakes up with a look of glee on his face. He then proceeds to pour himself a cup of coffee, light a candle, and scroll on his phone while sitting on his couch.

The staged video portrays the satisfying free time that comes with working remotely.

Employees who work from home have up to 20% more happiness than those who don’t, according to a study conducted earlier this year by Tracking Happiness.

People reflected on this happiness in the comment section of Case’s video.

“Heaven,” one person wrote.

“This is the most accurate thing ever,” another person said. “Two and a half years WFH and it’s uninterrupted bliss.”

For people who work remotely that used to work in person, 90% report being more or as productive as they were before according to an Owl Labs survey conducted in 2021.

Commenters said the same.

“Finish work in two hours or less and enjoy the day,” one person wrote.

“I get so much work done on no meeting days,” another commented.

When the Daily Dot asked Case about the benefits of working from home, he agreed that he’s more productive.

“It saves commuting each day (which is also good for the planet),” he added. “It allows me to work from home in an environment I am comfortable in, and ultimately it allows for a great work/life balance—which encourages greater focus on mental and physical well being.“