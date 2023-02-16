‘I don’t even have an interview or anything’: Woman walks into Panda Express, gets job on the spot

In a now-viral video, TikTok user Nefer Rodriguez (@nefer18rdz) revealed that she walked into a Panda Express without an application and got the job on the spot anyway.

“Come with me to see if I could get a job at Panda Express next to my school,” Rodriguez said.

The first thing Rodriguez did was reveal what she was wearing to the interview: a long sleeve turtle neck shirt, high-waisted jeans, and boots. Next, she provided some background about her plan to snag the job.

“I don’t have an interview or anything, but I’m just gonna walk in with my resume and be like, ‘can I get a job?’” the TikToker explained.

Rodriguez then dove into her work history. She explained that she works as a babysitter but wants an additional job. Prior to babysitting, Rodriguez worked at a Panda Express location near her house for two years before she moved for college. She hoped her previous experience at Panda Express would secure her an interview without an application.

The TikToker then printed her resume and headed to Panda Express. She was given an interview almost immediately upon arrival. After the interview, Rodriguez revealed that in addition to getting the job, she got several uniform shirts and aprons, a name tag, and free food. She explained that she would be able to start working once the results of her background check returned.

When she returned home, Rodriguez gathered the “Panda gear” she had from her previous position and laid it out on her bed. Her Panda Express essentials included hand lotion, training documents, a Panda Express jacket, uniform shirts and hats, black pants, socks, and an additional name tag.

The TikToker concluded by saying that, other than non-slip shoes, which she would purchase at a later date, she was “more than Panda ready.”

She reflected on her job hunt in the video’s caption, writing, “No application no problem when you have good references and experience.”

The video garnered over 35,000 views as of Feb. 16. In the comments section, viewers congratulated Rodriguez on getting the job.

“Congratulations on getting the job!!! You did that,” one viewer wrote.

“Awe congrats,” a second echoed.

“Love the hustle,” a third said.

Other viewers asked Rodriguez what the experience was like.

“What did u say,” one user asked.

“What questions did she ask u,” a second questioned.

“Was it hard to get hired the first time? I want to work there,” a third inquired.

Rodriguez answered all of their questions in the comments section, writing, “I was like are you guys hiring? Here’s my resume! I have two years of experience as a shift lead.”

She also revealed that the interviewer asked what store she worked at, what she knew, and who her managers were. She said that it was not hard to get hired the first time, and “if you go in with confidence panda is a really friendly [environment], and [their] managers are usually really really nice.”

The Daily Dot reached out to Rodriguez via TikTok comment for more information.