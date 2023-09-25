Woman contacts troll's school after receiving death threat

A woman has taken steps to hold an online troll accountable after receiving a targeted death threat. In doing so, she taught a 14-year-old boy an important lesson about right and wrong.

In a TikTok posted Friday, user Michele (@local_lezbian) shared the disturbing message she got from an online troll. It reads “Your family is gonna be in a drive-by shooting oct 28 2023, tread lightly scum of the earth. (In Minecraft)”

Urban Dictionary defines a troll as “someone who posts controversial, inflammatory, irrelevant or off-topic messages in an online community, with the primary intent of provoking other users into an emotional response.”

The sender identified himself in the bio of his TikTok account with his real name, his age, and the school he attends. This information is covered to conceal his identity in Michele’s viral TikTok. By Monday, the video had amassed 4.6 million views.

“I contacted your school today,” Michele says in her video, “to let them know [about] the nice little threat you sent me.”

Michele shared that the principal of the school reached out to her, and confirmed that the troll does attend their school. The principal assured Michele that they firmly disagree with the behavior exhibited by their student. Michele was informed that the boy’s parents would be contacted regarding the matter, and was asked if she had any additional comment for them.

“Being who I am, I kind of have some sympathy for you,” Michele says, addressing the boy. “You’re only 14 years old. You’re not born viewing people in that way– you are taught that.”

Many commenters expressed sympathy for Michele, and admiration for the way that she handled the situation.

“So much hatred for such a young boy,” one commenter wrote. “You did the right thing.”

Several pointed out that the boy’s use of “in Minecraft” at the end of his message is an attempt at plausible deniability, to cover his threat.

“It’s still a threat nonetheless, an unforgivable one at that,” a commenter wrote.

Michele addressed the troll again, telling him that she would be contacting the authorities. She says that the message was a threat on not only her life, but the lives and wellbeing of her family.

“I hope that when I contact your local authorities, that not only you learn a lesson, but your parents as well,” she says. “If your parents don’t want to teach you right and wrong, allow me to teach you a little something– that’s f*cking unacceptable.”

