‘Universal girl experience’: Woman records men bothering her as she waits for her Uber

“He’s a genuine guy. That’s the one thing that works for him.”

IRL

Posted on Oct 4, 2023

It’s an experience many women know all too well: getting harassed by a man at a bar or club. A woman has gone viral after she recorded two men bothering her as she waited outside for her Uber.

“POV: You’re with your girls waiting for an Uber,” Divz (@screamingava) wrote in her video, which shows her looking visibly uncomfortable as a man strikes up a conversation. 

@screamingava #screamingava #fyp #trending ♬ original sound – ScreamingAva

The man (not shown) says, “I’m actually really interested. Did you have a good night? Did you have a bad night?”

Divz does not respond, nodding instead. Noticing Divz’s disinterested expression, the man’s friend speaks up on his behalf, saying, “He’s a genuine guy. That’s the one thing that works for him.”

The video, which reached over 1.7 million views by Wednesday afternoon, struck a nerve with women everywhere. 

“I would’ve said ‘Can you leave so we can keep having a good night?’” one user wrote.  

“SECURITY,” another commented.

Several users brought up Ava, Divz’s husky who has gone viral on the app for her loud screams.

@screamingava Replying to @theCh0zen1 This is Ava #screamingava #fyp #trending #dogsoftiktok ♬ original sound – ScreamingAva

“WHERE IS AVA WHEN YOU NEED HER,” one user mentioned. 

Another had the idea of using Ava’s screams to scare men away. “Just start playing videos of Ava screaming,” they wrote.

Because so many women can relate to being stuck in unwanted encounters with men, Divz’s video was dubbed a “universal girl experience” by one user. 

Some of these uncomfortable situations have been captured in videos on TikTok,  such as the viral video posted by user @kaitlyn_murdock, in which a man repeatedly harasses her until finally leaving and calling her a “b*tch.” 

While many users were commiserating in the comments of Divz’s video, some found the comments made by the man’s wingman not only comical, but a major red flag.

“‘He’s a genuine guy.’ = you will need a restraining order,” one wrote.

Divz stitched her video with a highly requested followup, featuring Ava and her trademark reaction. As the man in the video says “He’s a genuine guy,” the video abruptly cuts to a clip of Ava vocalizing and howling loudly.

“You tell him ava,” one user commented.

The Daily Dot reached out to Divz via TikTok comment.

*First Published: Oct 4, 2023, 4:38 pm CDT

