‘One of our best kept foodie secrets’: Shopper shares hack to getting ‘high-quality’ cheese for cheap at Whole Foods

'I call them cheese orphans!'

Posted on Mar 27, 2023

From butter boards to hummus boards and “bring your own board” parties, charcuterie boards have taken TikTok by storm. And one shopper says she has figured out a way to purchase expensive pieces of cheese at much lower prices at Whole Foods.

In Stephanie’s (@datingindisney) TikTok video, which had been viewed more than 7.5 million times by Monday, she shows herself digging through an assortment of random cheeses.

@datingindisney One of our best kept foodie secrets #wholefoods #wholefoodshaul #cheeseboard #charcuterie #wholefoodsmarket ♬ Monkeys Spinning Monkeys – Kevin MacLeod & Kevin The Monkey

“They’re gonna be, like, all different sizes, all different brands,” Stephanie says in the video. “These are perfectly good cheese pieces that are just too small to sell.”

“I call them cheese orphans! You have to take them home,” wrote one commenter.

Stephanie said thanks to her shopping hack, she created a charcuterie board for under $10 by purchasing various chunks of cheese for 80 cents.

According to the Federal Reserve Economic Data, the average price of cheddar cheese per pound was $6 in December.

Another viewer explained, “Still the same price per pound, you’re just buying less… They will give you the smallest quantity you desire without having to hunt for it.”

“Great now everyone gonna be sold out,” another user wrote.

The Daily Dot reached out to @datingindisney via Instagram direct message and TikTok comment.

*First Published: Mar 27, 2023, 5:31 pm CDT

