‘The Walmartification of Whole Foods’: TikToker says she was ‘cut off’ at Whole Foods bar

A TikToker says that after going to the bar at her local Whole Foods on a Sunday, she ended up drinking so much that the bartender cut her off.

In a TikTok posted on Monday, Addysen Drake (@addydrake98) shows scenes from her Sunday at the bar inside Washington, D.C., Whole Foods location, which include a man slapping a woman’s butt, twerking, and dancing around with fellow patrons.

He also tries to lick Drake’s hand, which she thwarts. In a comment on the video, Drake confirmed she didn’t know the man shown before meeting him at Whole Foods.

“POV: It’s supposed to be a chill Sunday,” Drake wrote in the video’s overlay text. “But you end up getting cut off at your local Whole Foods bar.”

In the video’s caption, she wrote, “You can’t make this shit up.” On Wednesday, the video had over 130,000 views on TikTok.

Many Whole Foods locations have bars in them, which has inspired many Instagram posts with #WholeFoodsBar in the caption. Commenters identified the man in the video as Roger who appeared in an episode of MTV’s Catfish.

Commenters on Drake’s video thought it was hilarious.

“IM LAUGHING SO HARD,” @mackenzies822 commented.

“Like something in a movie,” @imacoolhipster wrote.

“The Walmartification of Whole Foods is not something I thought would be happening,” @n0lan97 commented.

Others related to Drake’s experience, saying they had partied at Whole Foods bars in the past.

“OMG I used to TURN UP at the Whole Foods,” @seanties commented.

“The Whole Foods bar pre-COVID was an EXPERIENCE,” @csings4cshells wrote. “At a very low price.”

