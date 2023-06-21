‘Someone needs to be honest with her’: White woman’s dark spray tan horrifies viewers

A white woman’s very dark spray tan garnered backlash from viewers in the form of comments and TikToks.
In a TikTok posted on June 11 by @grace_00089, the viewer sees a stitch of a video showing a white woman with a spray tan that makes her skin look brown. @grace_00089 then shows a screenshot of the white woman’s Instagram that shows her real skin tone, which is much lighter.
On Wednesday, @grace_00089’s video had over 2 million views.
@grace_00089 #stitch with @SavannahGrace⚡️ #greenscreen ♬ It's A Great Day To Be Alive – Travis Tritt
Commenters on the viral video were perplexed and upset by the white woman’s tan.
“Where are her friends tho???” @alaskabutnot commented. “Like someone needs to be honest with her??!!”
“Why isn’t anyone in her family or any of her friends not telling her the truth,” @kosherthefish4 wrote.
“Not us being the same complexion,” @killerqueendominique commented.
Though the white woman turned the comments off on the video of her with a dark spray tan—which also went viral—people sounded off in the comments sections of her other videos in which she doesn’t have as dark of a spray tan.
“I like how you are a different race every video,” @waughxvii commented.
“Omg u turned white,” @theyangarciaa wrote.
“Y r u darker than me,” @jonahto commented. “I’m literally Black.”
One commenter said that she might have trouble finding a job after posting videos that look like she is doing blackface, but the woman didn’t seem to care: She made a video addressing the comment with an audio that states “I have to laugh, this is so fucking ridiculous.”