‘Someone needs to be honest with her’: White woman’s dark spray tan horrifies viewers

A white woman’s very dark spray tan garnered backlash from viewers in the form of comments and TikToks.

In a TikTok posted on June 11 by @grace_00089, the viewer sees a stitch of a video showing a white woman with a spray tan that makes her skin look brown. @grace_00089 then shows a screenshot of the white woman’s Instagram that shows her real skin tone, which is much lighter.

On Wednesday, @grace_00089’s video had over 2 million views.

Commenters on the viral video were perplexed and upset by the white woman’s tan.

“Where are her friends tho???” @alaskabutnot commented. “Like someone needs to be honest with her??!!”

“Why isn’t anyone in her family or any of her friends not telling her the truth,” @kosherthefish4 wrote.

“Not us being the same complexion,” @killerqueendominique commented.

Though the white woman turned the comments off on the video of her with a dark spray tan—which also went viral—people sounded off in the comments sections of her other videos in which she doesn’t have as dark of a spray tan.

“I like how you are a different race every video,” @waughxvii commented.

“Omg u turned white,” @theyangarciaa wrote.

“Y r u darker than me,” @jonahto commented. “I’m literally Black.”

One commenter said that she might have trouble finding a job after posting videos that look like she is doing blackface, but the woman didn’t seem to care: She made a video addressing the comment with an audio that states “I have to laugh, this is so fucking ridiculous.”