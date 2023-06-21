White woman's dark spray tan horrifies viewers

‘Someone needs to be honest with her’: White woman’s dark spray tan horrifies viewers

"Y r u darker than me I’m literally Black."

Posted on Jun 21, 2023

A white woman’s very dark spray tan garnered backlash from viewers in the form of comments and TikToks.

In a TikTok posted on June 11 by @grace_00089, the viewer sees a stitch of a video showing a white woman with a spray tan that makes her skin look brown. @grace_00089 then shows a screenshot of the white woman’s Instagram that shows her real skin tone, which is much lighter.

On Wednesday, @grace_00089’s video had over 2 million views.

@grace_00089 #stitch with @SavannahGrace⚡️ #greenscreen ♬ It's A Great Day To Be Alive – Travis Tritt

Commenters on the viral video were perplexed and upset by the white woman’s tan.

“Where are her friends tho???” @alaskabutnot commented. “Like someone needs to be honest with her??!!”

“Why isn’t anyone in her family or any of her friends not telling her the truth,” @kosherthefish4 wrote.

“Not us being the same complexion,” @killerqueendominique commented.

Though the white woman turned the comments off on the video of her with a dark spray tan—which also went viral—people sounded off in the comments sections of her other videos in which she doesn’t have as dark of a spray tan.

“I like how you are a different race every video,” @waughxvii commented.

“Omg u turned white,” @theyangarciaa wrote.

“Y r u darker than me,” @jonahto commented. “I’m literally Black.”

One commenter said that she might have trouble finding a job after posting videos that look like she is doing blackface, but the woman didn’t seem to care: She made a video addressing the comment with an audio that states “I have to laugh, this is so fucking ridiculous.”

First Published: Jun 21, 2023, 1:42 pm CDT

Tricia Crimmins is the IRL staff writer at the Daily Dot. She is also a New York-based comedian and an adjunct professor at Columbia University's Graduate School of Journalism. Previously, she has written for Mashable, Complex Networks, and Moment magazine. She can be found on Twitter at @TriciaCrimmins.

