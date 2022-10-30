‘Why is a burger, fries, and a fountain pop almost $12’: Wendy’s customer complains about lunch order being $12, sparking debate

TikToker Denise Juarez, who uploads under the handle @franklin_thebulldog, went viral after blasting the price of a Wendy’s combo meal. The woman in the post blamed inflation for the price hike.

She says in the clip: “Just about to eat my $12 lunch from Wendy’s. I don’t know how you guys think about money but to me I always think the next amount up, so that’s $8 away from a $20 dollar bill. Why is a burger, fries, and a fountain pop almost $12? This inflation shit has got to go.”

Inflation in the United States hit a 40-year-high in June of 2022, with rates dipping slightly as the year progressed. CNBC says that “the Biden administration misread the inflation threat” attributing “delayed decisions” as one of the prime causes why America’s economy suffered so much and has placed millions of families under financial hardship as a result.

The outlet wrote that officials at the Federal Reserve, who wished to remain anonymous, said that a “heavy Fed influence across the administration” furthered these problems, adding that there was “a lack of urgency” in addressing the problem before it was too late.

In December of 2021, the Wall Street Journal corroborated this assessment in a discussion with Cecilia Rouse, chair of the White House Council of Economic Advisers. Rouse addressed several key factors in her interview, including specific supply chain issues, like products being stuck at ports and not being delivered to truck drivers quickly enough, but went on to say that the Federal Reserve was on track to stabilizing matters in the following year.

It seems that fast-food prices, along with a slew of other items offered by businesses, have suffered as a result of inflationary cost hikes. The USDA predicted that food prices across the board would increase in the United States between 9.5% and 10.5%, which is what the TikToker seemed to be directly addressing in her video.

Viewers who saw her post had a litany of different opinions. Some simply told her to not buy fast food anymore if she wasn’t happy with the prices. Others agreed that prepared meals are becoming too costly to afford. Then there were TikTokers who recommended other deals at the popular chain that are easier on the wallet.

“I really almost fell the hell out at Wendy’s..get a $5 biggie bag.it fills you up the same lol,” a user wrote.

“Well the sad thing is it’s almost cheaper than eating at home,” another shared.

“I paid $18 for a foot long sub, chips and soda at firehouse…I could have had steak,” another viewer commented.

A spokesperson for the fast-food chain responding to the Daily Dot’s request for comment via email, writing, “Showing up for customers is at the heart of what we do every day, and we understand that high quality doesn’t have to mean higher prices. We’ve consistently been there for our customers with our long-running fan-favorite 4 for $4 and $5 Biggie Bag value combo offers. We’re also continually introducing limited time price promotions through the Wendy’s app, offering favorite items at a great value.”

Denise, who also responded to the Daily Dot via email, wrote: “I think people are just completely over the inflation in this country. It isn’t just fast food you know? We are hurting everywhere- gas, groceries, rent…literally everything has gone up.”

She explains that she is from Howell, Michigan, and that she personally doesn’t eat out often because “we all know it isn’t good for you” but on this particular day she was in a “pinch after work and needed to eat in order to take my medication for anemia.”

She added, “I probably got Wendy’s last year sometime and the same combo was around $7-$8. I think a burger, fries, and a fountain pop should not cost $12 and change! I could get a meal at a restaurant for that – maybe even cheaper.”

She agrees that it’s still definitely cheaper to buy and prepare meals at home but highlights the rising cost of groceries as well.

“This economy is crap,” Denise added. “Everyone thought raising the minimum wage was a good idea but nobody considered how that would affect the cost of goods.”