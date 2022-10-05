‘Never start out running, they’ll expect that always’: Walmart worker says he’s working too hard without being paid a manager’s rate

A Walmart employee went viral after posting a video about working as hard as a manager but not being paid like one.

User Emer (@emerwuhna) typically posts content about his job at Walmart. In the viral five-second clip, Emer records himself working hard, stacking up cardboard. It then dawns on him that he’s working too hard. Another version of himself in a frightening filter places his hands on the TikToker, saying ‘hey,” repeatedly and “slow down now.” Emer listens to the dark side of himself and slows down his working pace.

“When you working like a manager but don’t get paid like a manager,” the text overlay reads.

Even in the caption, the TikToker said he “had to remind [himself]” not to work too hard because he doesn’t get paid to do so.

Walmart has one of the highest turnover rates among employers at a whopping 70%, per the Washington Center for Equitable Growth, with many leaving due to low wages and poor work quality. Walmart employees have attempted to unionize, fighting for better work quality and treatment. In addition, Walmart has had numerous lawsuits filed against organizers, though the corporation has also faced repercussions for its labor law violations.

Emer’s video amassed 4.4. Million views since it was posted Oct. 4, resonating with those who agreed with the worker’s attitude.

“minimum wage minimum effort ok,” one viewer wrote.

“facts. I learned this the hard way,” a second agreed.

“Never start out running, they’ll expect that always. Start out crawling and they’ll be impressed when you start walking,” a third advised.

Other people shared their work experiences where their hard work didn’t pay off.

“I did the mistake of working hard when i did overnights at walmart. One night I was lagging on my work and got coached. Smh never again,” one person shared.

“Exactly bro a new hired manager was trying get on me I’m like dawg ofc u got more work I’m just Cashiering here I just gotta stand,” a second recounted.

“i overworked myself to the bone at walmart then they fired me. never working hard again,” a third commented.

