‘It be getting on my nerves’: Walmart personal shopper calls out customers who take up the whole aisle when shopping

A Walmart personal shopper expressed her annoyance toward customers who take up the whole aisle while she’s working.

TikToker Porsha (@porsha.aa) filmed a seven-second clip of herself standing in the aisle with a full shopping cart, blocked by customers who seem unaware of her presence. Then it skips to another instance where she’s stuck behind a woman browsing for eggs.

“When your a Walmart personal shopper and the customers be right in the middle of the aisle,” the text overlay reads.

“It be getting on my nerves when [they] dont move,” she captioned the video.

The Daily Dot reached out to Porsha via TikTok comment for more information. The video racked up over 74,000 views as of Feb. 9 with viewers telling Porsha a simple “excuse me,” can go a long way.

“A simple excuse me works better than recording i’m ngl,” one viewer claimed.

“Yall can easily just say ‘excuse me,’” another echoed.

Despite offering this suggestion of excusing, some noted this doesn’t always work.

“And then they look at you and still don’t move like now my pickrate is Finna be low cause of YALL,” a third vented.

“Omg and when you say ‘excuse me’ and they just let out a annoyed sigh,” a fourth noted.

“My favorite customers are the ones who stare at you until you move instead of saying excuse me like as if I can read there [mind],” a fourth stated.

Some deemed Porsha and the personal shoppers at their Walmart inconsiderate for leaving their carts in the middle of the aisle.

“The personal shoppers at my Walmart are agitating, they’ll leave the cart in the middle and walk up and down the aisle. SIDE EYE!” one user shared.

“At my store the personal shoppers sometimes leave there carts and walk away from them and block the middle of the isle. So it could go both ways,” a second observed. Porsha replied that she agreed.