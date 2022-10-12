‘F**k you, Lisa!’: Walmart worker goes off on manager after claiming to be ‘wrongfully’ fired

A TikToker by the name of Alayna (@diaryofawimpyalayna) uploaded footage of her last day of work at Walmart after she was fired. In a text overlay for the now-viral clip she writes, “pov: walmart wrongfully fired you.”

The clip begins with a video screengrab of a recording from someone informing Alayna that she was “terminated.” The video then cuts to the TikToker knocking on someone’s door with her arms crossed, and then straight to her pulling jeans off of shelves and onto the floors. The video ends with a close-up of Alayna’s face as she shouts out into the store, “Fuck you, Lisa!”

In the comments section of the post, Alayna explained why she decided to wreck the shelves of jeans. She said her manager waited to fire her until after she arranged all of the clothes to break the bad news. “Worked on that jean wall for over 3 hours for her to fire me as soon as i was done, so she can work on it now,” she wrote.

Alayna has yet to clarify as of Wednesday why she believes she was wrongfully terminated from her position at Walmart. However, plenty of commenters expressed sympathy with the TikToker.

“This is the third video today that I’ve seen someone fired from Walmart what is going on there omg,” one user wrote.

“AS YOU FREAKING SHOULD!!! I would’ve knocked that whole jean wall down hahahaha,” another claimed.

Others said that they too were wrongfully terminated from the Walmarts they were employed at, like a user on the platform who claimed that Walmart fired them for having COVID.

“I got wrongfully terminated for ‘theft’ after investigating our store manager for theft,” one viewer shared. “I have court later this year for it and can’t wait to show everyone my receipts and evidence.”

“My friend got fired from walmart because i quit lmao,” a second added.

“Yeah- my partner and I got covid last January and they fired us without telling us,” a third wrote.

Multiple users on the platform remarked that they’ve been seeing a recurring recent trend of employees at Walmart discussing their firings on social media.

Another user by the name of Kisha Kaos also went viral by recording a video just after her termination, garnering some 444,000 views and over 65,000 likes.

@kaotickisha Oooh my ass bout to be crying later on 😂🤣 ♬ original sound – Kisha kaos

“My raggedy ass just got fired from Walmart,” she says in the video. “They talkin’ bout how I got like 22 points I’ve exceeded some type of policy.”

Another alleged Walmart worker, @uhlexistx, claimed in his own viral video a week later that he was fired for accumulating 22 points, as well. This led several viewers to accuse the TikToker of copying Kisha’s video.

In a bid to combat short-staffing at stores post-COVID, it seems many Walmart locations overcompensated for issues in resuming normal retail operations. As a result, by August, it was reported that many of the franchise’s locations were overstaffed.

The Daily Dot has reached out to Alayna via TikTok comment and Walmart via Media Relations form for further comment.