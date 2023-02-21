‘When has someone ever paid $92 for a pair of pants at Walmart’: Customer says Walmart worker rung up $4 pants as $92

In a viral TikTok video, a Walmart customer claims the store’s employees tried to charge her over $92 for a pair of $4 pants.

The customer, Chyna (@cottoncandied), says in one of her recent videos that she found the pants, a pair of faux leather leggings, in Walmart’s clearance section. The pants didn’t have a price tag on them, and Chyna didn’t want to spend much money on them, so she asked the fitting room attendant to look up the price of the pants for her.

The employee told Chyna the pants were $4, and she decided to buy them. When she went to check out, she told the cashier that the pants didn’t have a tag, but another employee told her they were $4. The cashier typed in the item’s barcode herself and came up with a vastly different price.

“She’s like ‘it’s $92.47,’ and I was like, ‘no, it’s not,'” Chyna says in the video. “And the people behind me [gasp] because they’re upset that I’m questioning that this lady supposedly just typed in the number, and a pair of pants at Walmart is $92. Like when has anybody ever paid $92 for a pair of pants at Walmart?”

Insistent that Walmart doesn’t sell $92 pants, Chyna asked the cashier if she could take the pants to customer service and purchase them there. She says the cashier took her and the pants to customer service with “the nastiest attitude” and explained what happened to the customer service employee.

The customer service employee typed in the item’s barcode and got the same result: $92.47. To resolve the situation, the two employees summoned the fitting room employee who told Chyna the pants were $4. Once again, she rang them up for $4.

“Turns out that the two people who told me they were $92 didn’t put a zero in front of the number or something,” Chyna says. “But then she’s like, ‘yeah, they’re $4,’ so I paid for my $4 pants and walked out—but like I was considered a thief and a liar the entire time.”

Like the TikToker, some viewers commented that it’s unlikely any pants at Walmart would cost as much as $92.

“2 employees saw $92 for pants at Walmart & no bells went off in their heads???” one viewer commented.

Another wrote, “I’m concerned that those 2 employees believed that WALMART would be selling $92 pants.”

Others argued that Walmart employees don’t get paid enough to care that much about how much the pants cost.

“The amount of work that goes into just resolving this issues is so not worth it, or the attitude from the employees,” one user said.

“Do Walmart employees make enough to be THAT invested????” another user asked.

The Daily Dot reached out to Chyna via TikTok comment and to Walmart via email.