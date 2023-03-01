‘I get the same meal and I pay a different amount every time’: Customer slams Waffle House’s inconsistent prices

A Waffle House customer has taken to TikTok to vent about the varying costs they pay for the same meal at the restaurant, sparking discussion about what customers perceive to be an ever-growing bill.

Posted by user Travin (@ll.cool..t), the five-second video shows a cashier working at the till, with a text overlay expressing the poster’s prime issue: they claim the cost of their meal changes, though they order the same thing each time.

“I get the same meal and I pay a different amount every time,” the text reads.

In his caption, the TikToker jokingly writes that they “need a lady to speak up for them” in such situations.

“She took advantage of me tonight, I need a lady in my life to speak up for me in these situations,” the video’s caption reads.

The Daily Dot has reached out to Travin via Instagram direct message, as well as to Waffle House directly via its website contact form.

It’s unclear what item Travin typically orders, or how frequently Waffle House updates its menu prices, but restaurants often update menus when market shifts occur, such as the increases in the cost of food or labor.

Many of the hundreds of comments left on the video were from viewers who claim to have experienced similar inconsistency in pricing when eating at Waffle House.

“No fr,” one commenter wrote. “I’ll get the same plate and pay anywhere from $12 to $18 depending who is adding it up haha.”

“Thats the truth, someday it’s the regular price, or higher or lower,” another said. “I be feeling like I’m on The Price is Right. lol.”

“Istg I paid 10.13 one day came back 2 weeks lasted 15.45 like Wht I was mad asl,” a third added.

Others suggested various sources of the price difference, ranging from handwritten tickets to training of employees.

“It’s because it’s hand written and Waffle House changes their prices every 3 months,” one commenter wrote.

“As someone who used to work at Waffle House this is mostly due to the high turnover rate of employees and the limited training they give,” another said.

“I work at Waffle House and it’s because they barely train us, change prices every month, and also we servers try to make things as cheap as possible,” a further user commented.