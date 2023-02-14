Dot Rising: Valentine’s Day movies for every sign

The Valentine’s Day astrological forecast is a toss-up this year. On the one hand, Venus will merge with Neptune, casting a dreamy, rose-colored love bubble to get lost in with your boo. On the other hand, the sun will conjoin Saturn, laying down not-so-subtle reminders to get your shit together when it comes to decisions in life and love.

Which energy will prevail? Well, that depends on you.

But you can take the risk out of Valentine’s Day with a romantic movie hand-picked for your sign. Sweeping, swooning feelings are guaranteed.

Note: We recommend reading the horoscope for your rising sign. You can think of this sign as your chart’s compass or “true north.” As the focal point of your astrological blueprint, it represents the ever-present energy within you that sets the tone for the life you’re destined to lead

Need help finding yours? We got you.

These horoscopes are meant to add fun to your Valentine’s Day. Take what feels good to you, and leave what doesn’t.

Aquarius: 10 Things I Hate About You (1999)

10 Things I Hate About You (1999) pic.twitter.com/Uvw2F7ARZf — ✧ (@CINEMAGEMS) March 28, 2020

Enemies to lovers to enemies to lovers: an Aquarius love story 💘

Pisces: Atonement (2007)

For those that understand on a soul level: when it comes to love, it’s all about the YEARNING 🤌

Aries: Grease (1978)

Danny and Sandy are simply iconic, and we know you’re a sucker for power couples.

Taurus: Crazy Rich Asians (2018)

13. CRAZY RICH ASIANS (2018)



772 votes — 0.15% pic.twitter.com/JGyAepBhlH — rom com archive (@romcomarchive) September 15, 2022

Love. Loyalty. Lots and lots of money. The Taurus trifecta.

Gemini: Romeo + Juliet (1996)

Romeo + Juliet (1996) dir. Baz Luhrmann pic.twitter.com/345HjYoKYZ — cinesthetic (@TheCinesthetic) September 26, 2022

Clever wordplay and/or young Leo is all you need to sweep a Gemini off their feet, tbh.

Cancer: The Notebook (2004)

A romance for the ages with a sprinkle of familial guilt. *Chef’s kiss.*

Leo: Her (2013)

Beneath that sunny exterior, you’re introspective as hell, Leo. Her will touch all your heartstrings 🥹

Virgo: Phantom Thread (2017)

Paul Thomas Anderson’s ‘PHANTOM THREAD’ is now streaming on Netflix. pic.twitter.com/Px1Wu5cyaV — Film Updates (@FilmUpdates) January 17, 2022

A spellbinding study of twisted devotion. Like your own tender heart, theirs is a love like no other 😅

Libra: The Hunger Games (2012)

the most iconic franchise we all love, the hunger games (2012) turns 10 today. pic.twitter.com/59Uf3fO52x — magne (@paraasites) March 22, 2022

Not the obvious choice, but hear me out. Your romantic Aquarius 5th House would 100% fall in love at an anti-establishment protest. And with an action-packed Aries 7th House? All signs point to Katniss Everdeen, the Girl Who Was on Fire.

Scorpio: Titanic (1997)

Like the watery depths of your sappy Pisces 5th House, your love for this movie will go on.

Sagittarius: Sleepless in Seattle (1993)

sleepless in seattle (1993)

MY FAVORITE OF ALL TIME! tom hanks & meg ryan have so much chemistry, even though they don't spend most of the film in the same city. the finale captures the magic of the empire state building & i cry every single damn time I watch it. pic.twitter.com/9pKkuH84UI — abi | black lives matter (@hotlinebalingit) February 14, 2019

Because of course you would fly across the country to find your soulmate.

Capricorn: Pride and Prejudice (2005)

Pride & Prejudice



Joe Wright

2005 pic.twitter.com/xzCQIlIb2R — Jo (@Jopolkadot) January 9, 2022

The hand scene. The hand scene. Nobody understands a repressed, slow-burn love story better than Caps 😭