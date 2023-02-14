Dot Rising: Valentine’s Day movies for every sign

The Valentine’s Day astrological forecast is a toss-up this year. On the one hand, Venus will merge with Neptune, casting a dreamy, rose-colored love bubble to get lost in with your boo. On the other hand, the sun will conjoin Saturn, laying down not-so-subtle reminders to get your shit together when it comes to decisions in life and love.
Which energy will prevail? Well, that depends on you.
But you can take the risk out of Valentine’s Day with a romantic movie hand-picked for your sign. Sweeping, swooning feelings are guaranteed.
Note: We recommend reading the horoscope for your rising sign. You can think of this sign as your chart’s compass or “true north.” As the focal point of your astrological blueprint, it represents the ever-present energy within you that sets the tone for the life you’re destined to lead
Need help finding yours? We got you.
These horoscopes are meant to add fun to your Valentine’s Day. Take what feels good to you, and leave what doesn’t.
Aquarius: 10 Things I Hate About You (1999)
Enemies to lovers to enemies to lovers: an Aquarius love story 💘
Pisces: Atonement (2007)
For those that understand on a soul level: when it comes to love, it’s all about the YEARNING 🤌
Aries: Grease (1978)
Danny and Sandy are simply iconic, and we know you’re a sucker for power couples.
Taurus: Crazy Rich Asians (2018)
Love. Loyalty. Lots and lots of money. The Taurus trifecta.
Gemini: Romeo + Juliet (1996)
Clever wordplay and/or young Leo is all you need to sweep a Gemini off their feet, tbh.
Cancer: The Notebook (2004)
A romance for the ages with a sprinkle of familial guilt. *Chef’s kiss.*
Leo: Her (2013)
Beneath that sunny exterior, you’re introspective as hell, Leo. Her will touch all your heartstrings 🥹
Virgo: Phantom Thread (2017)
A spellbinding study of twisted devotion. Like your own tender heart, theirs is a love like no other 😅
Libra: The Hunger Games (2012)
Not the obvious choice, but hear me out. Your romantic Aquarius 5th House would 100% fall in love at an anti-establishment protest. And with an action-packed Aries 7th House? All signs point to Katniss Everdeen, the Girl Who Was on Fire.
Scorpio: Titanic (1997)
Like the watery depths of your sappy Pisces 5th House, your love for this movie will go on.
Sagittarius: Sleepless in Seattle (1993)
Because of course you would fly across the country to find your soulmate.
Capricorn: Pride and Prejudice (2005)
The hand scene. The hand scene. Nobody understands a repressed, slow-burn love story better than Caps 😭