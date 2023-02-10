‘It took her 40 minutes to get there, food was cold, but I admired the hustle’: Uber Eats worker makes delivery in power wheelchair

Delivery drivers are all about the hustle. Nothing’s going to stop them from delivering a customer’s order on time—especially not a power wheelchair.

One delivery worker’s hustle was documented in a TikTok video that’s been viewed more than 2.6 million times since Jan. 30.

“That time when my Uber eats delivery driver rolled up in a power wheelchair,” user @Kelvinru01 said in the video’s voiceover.

“It took her 40 minutes to get there, food was cold, but I admired the hustle!” they captioned the video. “She earned a generous tip…”

According to Uber’s website, the company welcomes Uber and Uber Eats drivers with disabilities. “Uber provides economic opportunities for people with mobility disabilities,” the company writes.

“Uber welcomes drivers who use modified vehicles and hand controls on the Uber platform.” Uber also states that anyone who is legally able to drive can apply to drive with Uber.

In addition to a generous tip, the woman with a power wheelchair earned praise from hundreds of viewers.

“I respect the grind,” one wrote. “She is making her coin! Get it queen!” added another.

“Nothing wrong with that! She is an example of If want, you can! No excuses,” praised a third.

“My food has taken longer and they came by car,” joked a fourth.

The idea of starting a GoFundMe for the woman was even tossed around. If this happens, it won’t be the first time a viral campaign has changed a delivery driver’s life.

In 2022, an elderly DoorDash employee named Kenny Judd went viral for looking adorable while completing a delivery order. “Tell me I didnt just get the cutest delivery driver!” Anabelle Grace Stephens posted on TikTok.

After people expressed concerns over the man’s welfare, more than $38,000 was raised via GoFundMe.

People advocated for the delivery woman to get the same treatment. “That person needs a go fund me,” a user commented. “They shouldn’t be putting themselves in danger.”

Some viewers shared their own stories of delivery drivers with unusual modes of transportation. “Last year my uncle ordered McDonald’s on DoorDash, order took an hour to arrive…Poor Guy was on a electric scooter and was exhausted, cold food.”

“Mines came on a bike one time with my pizza upside down,” another wrote.

The Daily Dot reached out to @kelvinru01 via TikTok comment.