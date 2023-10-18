Woman in front of green screen of rat app(l), NYC Subway A train(c), Woman pointing to green screen of app showing station has some rats(r)

‘Can you give us a rat tour?’: Transit app tells you which subway stations have the most rats

'I think the rats do run this city.'

Audra Schroeder 

Audra Schroeder

Posted on Oct 18, 2023   Updated on Oct 18, 2023, 2:44 pm CDT

“Can we talk about this Transit app update? It tells you how ratty the station is.”

TikToker @smokulani posed this question in a video that’s collected more than 500,000 views and a lot of follow-up questions.

It should come as no surprise that she is talking about New York City, where the public transportation app Transit is used to simplify bus, train, ferry, and rail routes. But a new update estimates something more important: How many rats have been spotted at any New York subway station.

In @smokulani’s TikTok, the station she’s searching had “some rats,” but she shows a scale that goes from “so many” to “one or two” to “none.”

“I prefer surprise rather than anticipation,” said one commenter.

According to Transit’s site, the “rat detector” feature is a crowdsource project for app users. When the Transit app sees that a user is in a subway station, “We ask if you see any rats.”

As of Wednesday, 40% of subway riders detected rats, which seems low. In a follow-up TikTok, @smokulani dug into those numbers a bit more and noted that the data seems to be updated daily on the app.

A spokesperson for Transit confirms that the data is updated daily. The app started sharing results in early October after asking users to report sightings starting in August.

*First Published: Oct 18, 2023, 2:43 pm CDT

Audra Schroeder is the Daily Dot’s senior entertainment writer, and she focuses on streaming, comedy, and music. Her work has previously appeared in the Austin Chronicle, the Dallas Observer, NPR, ESPN, Bitch, and the Village Voice. She is based in Austin, Texas.

