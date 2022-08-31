‘Should of kept this one to yourself bestie, I definitely will tip normal now on’: Worker reveals secret about tipping when trainee is helping, sparking debate



Tipping is a hot-button topic, especially on TikTok.

TikToker Presley further ignited the debate after sharing a little-known secret about tips.

Her video was viewed over 194,000 times as of Tuesday. It features Presley (@liiillllllpresss) in a Backroads Pub & Grub uniform, indicating she’s a server there, while doing a little dance. The overlay text reads: “When youre training someone at work and your tables tip you more because they think you split tips.”

Viewers expressed they didn’t know the tips were split and that they now plan to tip accordingly. “Should of kept this one to yourself bestie, I definitely will tip normal now on,” one said.

One user, presumably in the restaurant industry, pleaded with Presley to delete the video.

Others shared how they always share their tips with trainees, regardless of whether or not they are allowed to. “I couldnt imagine not sharing tips with someone I train,” one said.

Some states allow a manager to keep all of the tips, and some do not. Since Backwards Pub & Grill is located in Illinois, a tipped service worker’s tips are theirs and can’t be used against their wage, according to KWQC news. By law, employers are required to pay tipped workers 60% of the state’s minimum wage. An employer can require workers to participate in a tip pool, where they share tips with other employees. However, several posts online regarding whether trainee servers get tips indicate the industry standard is that they do not but get minimum wage as opposed to the tipped minimum wage.

The Daily Dot reached out to Presely for comment via TikTok comment and Backwards Pub & Grill via press contact form.