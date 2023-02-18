person top of head in front of light blue curtain with caption 'one time I got pulled over so I got the cops name from the ticket and used it to find his Facebook then his wife's Facebook she was pregnant then found her due date and rescheduled my court date for the birth of his first child' (l) police officer outside of driver side window with driver holding ticket (c) person top of head in front of light blue curtain with caption 'one time I got pulled over so I got the cops name from the ticket and used it to find his Facebook then his wife's Facebook she was pregnant then found her due date and rescheduled my court date for the birth of his first child' (r)

sirtravelalot/Shutterstock @sktax/TikTok (Licensed)

TikToker says he got ticketed for speeding—so he arranged the court date to be the due date of cop’s first-born child

'I done this for the cop that impounded me except it was his mom's funeral. Won the case.'

Phil West 

Phil West

IRL

Posted on Feb 18, 2023

A TikToker claimed to use Facebook to research the cop who gave them a ticket — and then arranged for the court date to be the day the cop’s pregnant wife was due to give birth.

The video comes from creator @sktax, who posted it to the platform on Jan. 31, gathering more than 2.8 million views since.

The video’s just a short eight-second clip featuring the creator’s forehead and a sped-up clip of Future counseling, “Take my advice, live a better life.” But it’s the on-screen caption that provides the essence of the narrative that’s drawn so many views to the video.

@sktax #fyp #viral #trending #sktax ♬ Solo (Sped Up Version – Take my advice, ayy, live a better life) – Future

It reads, “One time I got pulled over so I got the cop’s name from the ticket and used it to find his Facebook then his wife’s Facebook. She was pregnant then found her due date and rescheduled my court date for the birth of his first born child.”

Though the scenario seemed too good to be true, commenters rallied to the page to share their observations about the TikToker’s claims.

“I done this for the cop that impounded me except it was his mom’s funeral,” one commenter said. “Won the case.”

Another, advocating for delaying in general, advised, “Always postpone if the cop shows up, also get postponement for as long as possible. Worked for me many times.”

One commenter thought the tactic was sound but that the time frame was off, saying, “You gotta do two weeks prior to the due date.”

But other people questioned the wisdom of the TikToker’s advice, noting, “Technically, in most instances, the cop who issued the ticket doesn’t have to show up to court unless you decide to fight the ticket.”

Another thought the extensive research described in the caption wasn’t necessary, weighing in with, “The cop usually doesn’t even show up to the court for a speeding ticket.”

And others still questioned the veracity of the TikTok, with one noting, “I literally saw this on Tumblr last year.”

The Daily Dot has reached out to the creator via TikTok comment.

web_crawlr
We crawl the web so you don’t have to.
Sign up for the Daily Dot newsletter to get the best and worst of the internet in your inbox every day.
Let me read it first
Share this article
*First Published: Feb 18, 2023, 1:21 pm CST

Phil West

Phil West is a veteran professional writer and editor, and the author of two books on soccer, ‘The United States of Soccer,’ and ‘I Believe That We Will Win,’ both from The Overlook Press. His work has appeared most recently in The Striker, where he serves as managing editor, MLSSoccer.com, Next City, and Texas Highways. Based in Austin, he is also a lecturer in the Writing Program at the University of Texas at San Antonio.

Phil West
 