person on couch with caption 'when an older fella came in and asked why I couldn't give him cashback and he said 'well what if i went outside and came back with my gun' and i said 'then id have to call the police' and he pulled out his badge' (l) policeman with hand taking out gun on hip in front of grey background (r)

sianstock/Shutterstock @bellywubs/TikTok (Licensed)

‘You do a lot of laughing stuff off in retail’: Cashier says they were threatened by cop with a gun for cash back

'This guy flashed his badge so I would process his return.'

Tricia Crimmins 

Tricia Crimmins

Internet Culture

Posted on Feb 9, 2023

A TikToker says that while working as a cashier, a man asked why they weren’t able to give him cash back from the register. When he learned it wasn’t possible, he asked the cashier what would happen if he came back to the store with a gun.

The TikToker says they told the man they would call the police, and the man revealed he is a police officer.

In the TikTok posted on Jan. 18, @bellywubs relays the alleged incident. On Jan. 19, the video had almost 500,000 views on TikTok. The Daily Dot was not able to reach @bellywubs for comment.

@bellywubs

♬ original sound – sissy

In a comment on their video, the TikToker said that they weren’t able to give the man cash back because they didn’t have enough money in their register—and in response to his comment about his gun, @bellywubs just “laughed it off.”

“You do a lot of laughing stuff off in retail,” they commented. @bellywubs also wrote that the story they told in their TikTok “did indeed happen.”

Commenters on @bellywubs’ video shared experiences they said they’d had with police officers.

“I worked at a grocery store and this guy flashed his badge so I would process his return with no receipt,” @chandler.sparks commented. “I still denied it.”

“I had the same thing,” @iworkisleepicry wrote. “A guy was screaming and threatening us at my job cause we messed up and then he said he’s a police officer.”

Others said that the TikToker should have called the police, regardless of the man’s affiliation with the authorities, because he had threatened them.

web_crawlr
We crawl the web so you don’t have to.
Sign up for the Daily Dot newsletter to get the best and worst of the internet in your inbox every day.
Let me read it first
Share this article
*First Published: Feb 9, 2023, 3:37 pm CST

Tricia Crimmins

Tricia Crimmins is the IRL staff writer at the Daily Dot. She is also a New York-based comedian and an adjunct professor at Columbia University's Graduate School of Journalism. Previously, she has written for Mashable, Complex Networks, and Moment magazine. She can be found on Twitter at @TriciaCrimmins.

Tricia Crimmins
 