A TikToker says that while working as a cashier, a man asked why they weren’t able to give him cash back from the register. When he learned it wasn’t possible, he asked the cashier what would happen if he came back to the store with a gun.

The TikToker says they told the man they would call the police, and the man revealed he is a police officer.

In the TikTok posted on Jan. 18, @bellywubs relays the alleged incident. On Jan. 19, the video had almost 500,000 views on TikTok. The Daily Dot was not able to reach @bellywubs for comment.

In a comment on their video, the TikToker said that they weren’t able to give the man cash back because they didn’t have enough money in their register—and in response to his comment about his gun, @bellywubs just “laughed it off.”

“You do a lot of laughing stuff off in retail,” they commented. @bellywubs also wrote that the story they told in their TikTok “did indeed happen.”

Commenters on @bellywubs’ video shared experiences they said they’d had with police officers.

“I worked at a grocery store and this guy flashed his badge so I would process his return with no receipt,” @chandler.sparks commented. “I still denied it.”

“I had the same thing,” @iworkisleepicry wrote. “A guy was screaming and threatening us at my job cause we messed up and then he said he’s a police officer.”

Others said that the TikToker should have called the police, regardless of the man’s affiliation with the authorities, because he had threatened them.