‘Don’t come for me’: TikToker leaves $0 tip for Texas Roadhouse waiter because he ghosted her, sparking debate

A TikToker says she was served at a Texas Roadhouse by a man who had previously ghosted her—and she didn’t leave him a tip. She did, however, leave him a note, sarcastically thanking him for blocking her on Snapchat.

“When the guy who ghosted you is your waiter lunch,” she wrote in the video’s overlay text.

The TikToker, Sydney (@princessneeyyneeyy), posted the video last week and shared her receipt. On a $33.53 bill, she wrote “0” on the tip line.

“Don’t come for me,” Sydney wrote in the video. “I usually tip but I’m petty.” Her call-out was viewed over 140,000 times by Wednesday.

In a TikTok message to the Daily Dot, Sydney said that she received some hate after posting the video.

“Because people are wondering why I care enough to make the video,” she said. “But like this is TikTok, all for entertainment.”

To those who called her a “girl boss” in the comments section, Sydney said she agrees. She and the man who blocked her haven’t had any further contact since she saw him at Texas Roadhouse.

Some commenters on Sydney’s video told her what they’d do if they were in her position.

“I would’ve asked for a new waiter, then gave them a good tip,” user @brookejohnston2 commented. “Show them what they missed out on.”

“I woulda left,” @amygee05nb wrote.

“The tip would be to grow a set and tell people how you feel instead of blocking people,” @itsgonnabemaeeee added.