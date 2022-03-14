‘Where is all that humanitarian aid?’: Aid worker shows empty shelves in Ukrainian grocery store in viral TikTok

A TikTok video showing what appears to be empty shelves in a Ukrainian grocery store has gone viral amid the ongoing invasion from Russia.

In a video from the TikTok account Ukraine Defense Fund, Andrey Liscovich, a former Uber executive who traveled to Ukraine to assist the country with logistical issues, showed how grocery stores are becoming increasingly barren.

“Grocery store struggles in Ukraine right now,” Liscovich said. “Only orange colored fruits and veggies left.”

https://www.tiktok.com/@ukrdefensefund/video/7075002457947999531?is_from_webapp=1&sender_device=pc&web_id6964767980065064453

Liscovich explained that he had traveled to the grocery store in order to pickup food for soldiers and discovered that the food security situation was clearly “getting worse.”

“There’s still some oranges but almost everything else is gone,” he added.

Users in the comments likewise expressed shock at the deteriorating situation and questioned why Ukraine wasn’t being supplied with more aid from foreign countries.

“So sad,” one user wrote. “Where is all that humanitarian aid going that the US is sending?”

Liscovich explained in response that “it’s really hard to get things into the country” and that he and others were “actively working” on the issue.

In a second video, Liscovich also showed how the dairy aisle had been affected as well by Russia’s continued bombardment of the country.

“The food situation is getting worse,” he reiterated. “That’s pretty noticeable.”

On its website, the Ukraine Defense Fund says it handles the logistics of getting materials from suppliers across the globe into the hands of Ukrainians.

The organization, which accepts both monetary donations and supplies, claims to have raised more than %65,000 so far. The Ukraine Defense Fund says it uses the funds to purchase everything from tactical first aid kits and radios to body armor and helmets.