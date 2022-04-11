‘You’re that type of girl. Don’t act like you’re not’: Woman posts audio of second date she had with ‘crazy abusive narc’

A woman captured a confrontation she had with her date after he took issue with how she acted on their date and called her “insecure” and a “bitch.”

Their disagreement seems to have been a result of TikToker @julzsirazi, who posted the video of their conversation on April 10, “walking away” from her date, Sal, while he was at a bar to check out a “girl booty shaking contest.”

In the TikTok, which has over 29,000 views but is a re-post of a previous version that the creator says was removed by TikTok, Sal tells @julzsirazi that she is a “girl player,” “fuckgirl,” and the type of woman who goes out “just to meet men.”

“You’re that type of girl. Don’t act like your not,” Sal tells @julzsirazi. “Guys want like a good woman. A loyal woman.”

In the overlay text of her TikTok, @julzsirazi says that Sal is a “crazy abusive narc.”

@julzsirazi tells him he made her cry three times, and that she doesn’t feel listened to or that he is letting her speak: She says that she is crying because Sal has hurt her feelings, he tells her that she is crying because “the truth hurts.”

“She’s not a good girl. Because if she was a good woman,” she wouldn’t have stepped away to look at a “booty shaking contest,” Sal tells the TikToker.

@julzsirazi says she she is “sorry” for how her walking away from Sal made him feel. He implies that her apology is inadequate and asked how she’d “fuckin’ feel” if he apologized to her in such a way. She then tells him she’s going to go home. Part 2, which has almost 60,000 views, continues the interaction and ends with an apparent break-up.

Commenters agreed with @julzsirazi’s assessment of her date. Some said she was lucky to see his true colors on the second date, rather than later on.

“This dude is showing every red flag known in 1 conversation,” @rhipie2 commented. “Better off finding this out on date 2.”

“He literally interrupted everything you said. Over and over,” @bcpersonal wrote. “Run run run.”

“Hes so out of line he doesnt even know it,” @vegetarian.bitch commented. “Hes incorrigible at this point.”

Other commenters said they were getting angry just watching @julzsirazi’s TikTok.

