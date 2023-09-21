‘The plus size girlies will get it’: Woman says she can tell if men will be good partners or not based on how they treat her

A woman has shared her system for determining whether or not men will break her friends’ hearts: how the men treat her as a plus-size woman.

In a video posted Monday, TikTok user Meredith (@b1gbimbo) revealed a concerning pattern among her friends’ boyfriends. Lip synching to a clip of Olivia Rodrigo’s “All-American B*tch,” she says, “I pay attention to things most people ignore.”

“I can tell if my friend’s new man is going to break her heart based on if he treats me, a plus size woman, with basic respect,” she writes in the video’s text overlay. In the caption, she wrote “It’s a major [red flag] to only respect women if you’re attracted to them!!”

@b1gbimbo the plus size girlies will get it, it’s a major 🚩 to only respect women if you’re attracted to them!! ♬ original sound – bella

This behavior has been called out by other plus-size women on TikTok. In a video from 2021, user Victoria (@fatfabfeminist) shares her experience with the same phenomenon.

“So many times, they won’t even look me in the eye,” she says in her video. “They will talk to my friends and pretend I’m not there.”

Victoria warns that men refusing to acknowledge her is a sign of later disrespect to come, regardless of someone’s body type.

“If they don’t respect a woman they’re not attracted to, then they’re just trying to be kind to you because they want to get in your pants,” she says.

Another user, writer and actress Tariyé Peterside, shared her theories as to why this happens in a video from July 26.

“You don’t really know these men the way you think you know these men,” she says in her video. “They reserve their treatment of how they really feel about all women for those who fall outside of the [beauty] standard.”

Commenters on Meredith’s video agreed, having dealt with this behavior themselves.

“If he won’t look me in the eye or even acknowledge me he’s nOT IT,” one user wrote.

“As a plus size girl with mostly male friends it’s APPALLING some of the things they will say about women around me and then get confused when I’m mad,” another said.

Meredith’s content normally focuses on uplifting and empowering plus-size women, to dress how they want to and to feel confident traveling.

In a video from June 26, she shows herself riding a bike, to an audio saying, “Don’t waste your life’s purpose worrying about your body.” In her caption, she wrote “My body is amazing, and so is yours.”