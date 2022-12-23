‘We do have bugs’: Texas Roadhouse server walks out, makes announcement to guests warning them of the food

A Texas Roadhouse server issued a public service announcement to all of the guests in the restaurant as she walked out of the job. What was the PSA? That the restaurant allegedly had an infestation of bugs, in addition to not being able to treat their employees right.

The video was uploaded by user @bratnini103. In the clip, she stands in the middle of the restaurant, shouting in a cheerful, sing-song tone, “attention, Texas Roadhouse!” After capturing everyone’s attention, she warns the guests that the kitchen was “dirty as fuck” and had “bugs.” She continues that the establishment had managers who didn’t “know how to talk to their motherfucking servers,” which prompted her to “walk out” and “not deal with this shit.” She wraps up the video by reiterating the same warning about the bugs, especially in the bread.

The text overlay reinforced why the content creator made this announcement: “quitting my job cuz managers think it’s cool to talk to us like dogs.” In a follow-up video, @bratnini103 revealed this Texas Roadhouse is located in Memphis, Tennesse.

The video amassed 2.1 million views since it was posted on Dec.19, where viewers praised @bratnini103 for standing up for herself.

“LEGENDARY FR,” one viewer complimented.

“Proud of you,” a second wrote.

“lmaooo you go girl,” a third praised.

The comments about the guests’ responses led @bratnini103 to post a video about what transpired before she made the announcement. She claims that what ticked her off was that managers were closing servers’ sections because they allegedly weren’t running other servers’ food. The TikToker explains the establishment limited servers to “three tables each,” thus, having her section closed lost her money since she “got paid by tips.”

In addition to being forced to do a job she wasn’t paid to do, like running other people’s tables, she says the managers were constantly “yelling” at the servers “from the time they walk in” to “the time they leave.” According to @bratnini103, all the responsibilities of different positions fell onto the servers when a specific worker wasn’t there. All of this allegedly led her to snap and walk out.

In regards to the bug infestation she mentioned in her initial video, the creator uploaded a follow-up video addressing its severity. According to @bratnini103, the bugs were enough of an issue that even the workers stopped eating the food once they found out about it. The TikToker claims she would urge the manager to call an exterminator but to no avail.

Then, @bratnini103 mentioned the bugs in the bread. The bread was a “hot spot” for bugs to gather, she says. She alleges that the bread makers were “killing bugs while making the bread at the same time.” Due to the bug infestation, the creator says she would “lose tips” because a “bug would crawl onto” the customer’s table, angering the customer.

She shared other locations where bugs allegedly swarmed: the bar, the check-in kiosk, one of the stands they ring orders up, and a kitchen counter. She concludes the video by repeating how the Texas Roadhouse location needed an exterminator.

