‘Omg this is where the Covid lockdown landed us’: These ‘professional sweatpants’ from Target are going viral on TikTok — again

A TikToker shows Target-brand sweatpants that look “professional” in a video, saying that the viral work-from-home staple is back in stock.

In the video posted by TikTok user Jacquelyn Fricke (@theshoppingbestie) on Oct. 23, she says that Target “updated” its “viral professional sweatpants” to include deeper pockets and no drawstring.

“That way you can wear any shirt, add some booties, and they’re $25,” Fricke says in the clip.

The video has reached over 3.3 million views as of Monday, with commenters begging Fricke to share the link to the comfy office pants. Others discussed how working from home during the pandemic changed many workers’ attire preferences.

“Never thought I would hear the words ‘professional’ and ‘sweatpants’ used together,” one commenter wrote.

“Omg this is where the Covid lockdown landed us,” another said.

“Professional sweatpants is an oxymoron,” a third added.

However, others said their managers called them out for the comfy alternative to slacks when they tried to style the “professional” sweatpants.

“I wore these once and my boss asked why I was wearing pjs to work,” a user shared.

“Bro my work won’t let us wear these. it’s so unfair,” another wrote.

In an email to the Daily Dot, Fricke recommends dressing up the pants to make them office appropriate.

“When you choose to dress comfortably for the office, it’s important to make one piece comfortable. More than one would look like pajamas!” she wrote. “In this case, dress the pants up with a nice shirt and boots. Add jewelry if you like. That way, you still look professional!”

The Daily Dot reached out to Target via email for further comment.