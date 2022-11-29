‘Happened to me, too’: Target customer warns viewers of alleged $100 Apple gift card scam

A woman went viral on TikTok after issuing a public service announcement about an alleged scam utilizing $100 Apple gift cards.

The video features user @tommyxlin who records herself standing in front of the wall of gift cards at Target. She explains that she and her husband purchased one of the $100 Apple gift cards.

After opening the card, they discovered that the barcode was whited out, making her gift cards unusable. The TikToker went back to Target where she says the company refused to issue them a refund, stating they needed to contact customer service.

In the clip, @tommyxlin opens several other $100 Apple gift cards in the store, opening them to show how the cards’ access codes are not visible. However, when she opens $25 gift card, the bar code is visible.

The TikToker warns viewers against the $100 Apple cards specifically, claiming that Target has refused to help them get their money back.

The video amassed 1.5 million views as of Tuesday. Many viewers claimed Target’s hands are tied when it comes to Apple gift cards.

“Target can’t fix a Apple gift card issue it says to call apple cust. Service on the card KEEP YOUR RECEIPT,” one viewer advised.

“during the holidays, gift card scams are at an all time high. scammers are getting smarter, and unfortunately us as retail workers can not help you,” a second wrote.

“I work at target and somebody actually came in today to complain about this but it goes against our store policy we can’t return gift cards,” a third shared.

One alleged employee of a gift card company left a comment as well, intending to look into the matter. “I actually work for a gift card company, It goes through intense quality measures before it goes on a carrier. I’m going to bring it up and ask, onMon,” they said.

Others claimed to have had the same experience as @tommyxlin with $100 Apple gift cards.

“i got scammed from the hundred dollar one,” one person stated.

“I have got scammed by them too,” a second said.

“Happened to me too,” a third chimed in.

In a follow-up video, the TikToker shared a close-up of the faulty gift card. She notes that they attempted to scratch off the material covering the card’s access code, but they had no luck.

“Whatever they use is so strong, you cannot remove it,” she says.

The Daily Dot reached out to @tommyxlin via TikTok comment, as well as both Target and Apple via email.