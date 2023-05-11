A TikToker says a man entered a New York City Sweetgreen and threw multiple salads onto the floor during a spontaneous meltdown.

In a TikTok posted on March 15, @mayoketchup shows the floor of a Sweetgreen location covered in salad and cardboard salad bowls, which she says were thrown by a man who entered the store and began making a mess.

“All of a sudden, this guy just comes into Sweetgreen and just starts throwing, just grabbing and throwing every salad that he could find to the floor,” the TikToker says in her video. “For reasons I still don’t know.”

In her video’s caption, @mayoketchup called the incident “Sweetgreen madness.” On Thursday, her TikTok had been viewed over 2 million times.

The Daily Dot reached out to @mayoketchup and Sweetgreen.

Commenters sympathized with the employees working at the location @mayoketchup filmed.

“I feel so bad for the workers who are gonna have to clean that up,” @beyondthebindi commented.

“It looks like it was already during a rush,” @deidrawaii wrote.

“That’s like $1,000 of damage from salads,” @mikes2real commented.

The TikToker revealed that the situation had occurred at the Bryant Park Sweetgreen location in Manhattan, and commenters who were affected chimed in.

“OMG so this is why I couldn’t get my salad today,” @siennarainee wrote.

“I was there literally [right] after,” @karablakeslee commented. “My salad was saved.”

