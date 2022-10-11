‘Damn every drive-thru should have this’: Subway customer reveals touchscreen ordering system in drive-thru

In a viral video, TikToker Jordan Bartels (@jtbarts) films his friend speedily ordering at a Subway drive-thru with a touchscreen to pick his sandwich toppings. Many viewers were shocked to see the new drive-thru addition.

The video has received over 397,700 views since it was shared Sunday.

“He’s been around the block a few times,” the caption reads, referencing how fast Bartels’ friend ordered.

The man ordered quickly, tapping on the ingredients and other options before the automated voice could finish speaking.

“Not your first time, huh?” Bartels says in the clip.

“No, I used to come here every day,” he responded, to which his friend laughed.

Not all Subway locations have a drive-thru option. Only about 10% of Subways have drive-thrus, per QSR Magazine, and even less than that have the new touchscreen ordering system.

In the comments, viewers joked about the man’s speedy order.

“Bros a professional drive thru orderer,” one user said.

“Bro did it like a cheat code,” a second wrote.

Others were shocked to see a Subway with a drive-thru, let alone a touchscreen system.

“A subway with a drive thru??!?!?!” one viewer asked.

“I would go to subway all the time if they had this in my town,” another added.

“Damn every drive thru should have this,” a third user suggested.

Some argued, however, that the touchscreen would cause more harm than good.

“The touch screen at my drive thru needs to be recalibrated so bad. You lirterally have to jam your finger into it 2inches to the right of what you’re trying to select,” one user claimed.

“I would never get close enough to reach,” another shared.

