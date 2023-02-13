‘Ulta doesn’t care about you or your safety’: Ulta customer says someone pretending to be her mother stole her pick-up order

A woman claims that a stranger was able to steal her Ulta pick-up order after claiming to be her mother in a now-viral TikTok, blasting the workers for unhelpful and rude behavior.

In the video posted by Diane (@invasian_) on Feb. 1, she says that “a month ago” she received a notification that her Ulta order had been picked up, even though she hadn’t gone to the store.

Diane says she called the store and the worker told her that “someone came in claiming that she was [her] mother. We had her show us an ID, and we gave her your item.”

According to Ulta’s Pick-up order policy, customers must show an ID or designate another pick-up person who will also “need to have the order confirmation email and their ID.”

“There was no one listed on my app. And if someone is claiming to be my mother but shows an ID that matches my name, how does that make sense?” she says in the clip. “My biggest concern is not about the product. It’s about my safety and my private information.”

Diane explains that she is concerned that a “hacker” may have gotten access to her private information, which would allow them to fake their identity and steal her purchase from her local Ulta. She adds that the workers were “rude” and “insensitive” when she was explaining the situation.

The video has reached over 2.3 million views as of Monday, with many users trying to calm Diane’s safety concerns by pointing out that it may have been an “inside job.”

“Or maybe an Ulta employee took the order & is just saying that,” a commenter wrote.

“It was probably an inside job. Ulta employee fulfilled your (expensive order) and texts their friend who comes in and ‘shows ID’ and order handed over,” another said.

Other Ulta workers blasted the employees for not following the pick-up policy.

“As an ulta employee, we ask for both an ID and the order number. if the names don’t match, sorry, no order for you. i’m so sorry they were so bad!” one user said.

“I’m so sorry that your ulta was so condescending!!! I work at ulta and we would NEVER give it without extra confirmation. That’s messed up,” another wrote.

In a part-two video, Diane says Ulta hasn’t reached out to her for over a month and told her that she can’t have the CCTV footage.

“I deserve to know because I am truly frightened for my life,” Diane says.

The Daily Dot reached out to Diane and Ulta via email.