‘I’m taking my a** home’: Steak ‘n Shake workers quit and leave through drive-thru window

A TikToker who goes by Bill Jean Walking on the platform (@billiejeanwalking) went viral after posting a video of two Steak ‘n Shake workers allegedly “rage quitting” a job and exiting through the drive-thru window.

“They had them fucked up,” the clip’s text overlay reads.

In the video, an employee storms toward the drive-thru window. “I’m tired of this shit,” he says to the camera. “I’m gonna let you know right now, I ain’t doing any more hours. I’m outta here. I’m taking my ass home.”

He then removes his headset and tosses it on the counter.

Then, a second employee begins to take off their headset. “Oh shit, if you’re going, I’m going too, fucker,” he adds.

The camera then pans to reveal both employees exiting the restaurant through a drive-thru window. The video appears to be a bit at the restaurant the TikToker works at, as do several other clips that have been uploaded to his account. Other videos include the social media user stumbling upon their manager rolling a joint at work and having fries thrown at them by an angry customer in an otherwise empty restaurant.

While many users on the platform who viewed the clip acknowledge the clip was most likely a gag, they said that they could relate to the sentiment from the employees and felt like doing the same exact thing at their respective jobs.

“And they came right back,” one user wrote.

“2nd guy did that a little too smoothly he had experience,” another added.

“Wenf from a take home window to a go home window real quick,” a third joked.

Others indicated that this kind of “rage quitting” was a tempting option for them while working at their jobs and dealing with difficult customers, which is what the caption of Bill’s TikTok video indicates.

“When ur favorite coworker leaves,” a viewer commented.

“Too many decent places hiring to accept bs from any manager or employer,” a second argued.

“My intrusive thoughts telling me to walk out on the job I barley care about when there is a minor inconvenience,” a third laughed.

The Daily Dot has reached out to Steak ‘n Shake via Instagram DM and Bill via TikTok comment for more information.