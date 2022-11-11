‘Please don’t do this’: Customer shares divisive Starbucks hack for 80-cent cup of pumpkin cream cold foam

In a viral TikTok video, a woman shares a hack to purchase a large cup of Starbucks pumpkin cold foam for just 80 cents. However, her video sparked debate in the comments after some Starbucks baristas rallied against the hack.

The video features user Nish (@anishakoka) as she films herself walking through Target with a Starbucks drink in hand.

“Okay, this just in. You can get a venti cup of the pumpkin cold foam for 80 cents,” Nish says, showing off her drink.

The video amassed 245,000 views since it was posted on Nov. 9, leaving many confused as to how she got the drink for under a dollar.

“Buts it’s a $1.25 to add it to my drink?” one user asked.

“I thought it was a dollar to just add it to the top of my drink??” another echoed.

“Lmao cold foam is $1.25 at the stores at my town,” a third commented.

However, Starbucks employees urged viewers to avoid using this hack at corporate locations, as workers are not permitted to make a drink made up of strictly cold foam.

“Everyone please don’t do this at a corporate store! we are NOT allowed to do this,” one urged.

“NOOOO we can’t do this guys. corporate starbucks are different than Target ones. Target ones kind of have their own rules lol,” a second clarified.

“Please don’t do this , no you can’t I’ll tell you no and then you will yell at me , save us both the time please,” a third pleaded.

“at target ya but not a regular starbucks, when a barista tells u no for a weird request like this their manager is prob watching the cams in the back,” a fourth shared.

According to Shop Food, Starbucks and Target Starbucks are different companies, writing, “Starbucks in a Target store is not owned and operated by Starbucks, and therefore it is not an actual Starbucks location. Target licenses the Starbucks brand name, and the people who work at Target Starbucks are Target employees. The same rule applies to other Starbucks locations in Kroger, Barnes & Noble, and Meijer stores.”

