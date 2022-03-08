‘I’ve spilled so many drinks in the past’: Uber Eats driver complains about having to deliver Starbucks in viral TikTok, sparking debate

Starbucks is under fire this week for its delivery packaging, after a viral TikTok showed an Uber Eats driver strapping down a delivery bag like a baby in a car seat so that it wouldn’t spill.

The TikTok posted two days ago by user @uberchroniclez, a TikToker who posts controversial videos about things that happen to Uber Eats and DoorDash delivery drivers “on the job,” has over 20,000 views.

The video shows a driver putting a Starbucks delivery order—two large iced drinks in a brown paper bag—into a baby’s car seat.

“I was doing Uber Eats today when I got a Starbucks order, It was two venti iced Drinks,” the user captioned the video, “These orders are very top heavy and poorly packaged. I’ve spilled so many drinks in the past so I strap them in like a baby.”

The user continued, “Arrived at the customer let’s see how it did…All safe and no spill!”

Drinks from Starbucks, an international chain of coffee shops, can be ordered in the United States through delivery platforms like Uber Eats. Uber Eats drivers can cancel delivery requests if packages are too heavy or not secure, according to Uber Eats’ website.

The viral TikTok sparked controversy in its comments section about how Starbucks’ packaging impacts delivery drivers.

“I stopped ordering Starbucks for delivery. I feel so bad for the drivers when it spills in their car or they come to door n find out it spill,” one user commented.

“I hate wen the bag b moving flipping,” another agreed.

“I’ve had people set them down, walk away, and the bag topples,” a third replied.

This is not the first time Starbucks has faced criticism on the internet over its delivery packaging. Back in 2020, multiple alleged Starbucks employees complained on a Reddit thread that Starbucks packaging wasn’t sturdy enough for delivery apps like Uber Eats.

The Daily Dot reached out to Starbucks and Uber via email, and user @uberchroniclez in the comments section of their viral TikTok.