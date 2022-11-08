‘I pay almost $8 for my chai latte. I’m sorry. I can’t’: Starbucks worker says store now accepts tips when customers pay with debit/credit card, sparking debate

Earlier in the year, Starbucks announced that it would be rolling out a tipping system for credit and debit cards by the end of 2022.

Now, it seems the rollout is underway—and Starbucks workers are sharing their reactions to viral success.

In an example with over 322,000 views, TikToker Mari (@puropinchepartymari) jokes about how much her customer service has improved since the store can more easily accept tips.

“Me providing the literal best customer service anyone has ever experienced because now we take tips through debit/credit,” she wrote in the text overlaying the video.

In the caption, she offered examples of things she might say to improve tips, such as “ OMG I LOVE YOUR EARRINGS” and “ARE YOU GOING TO BE HAVING UR USUAL SHAKEN ESPRESSON WITH 7 STEVIAS AND 7 PUMPS OF SUGAR FREE VANILLA WITH ALMOND MILK IN A VENTI CUP WITH EXTRA FOAM NO ICE!??”

While the video is a joke, it spurred a debate about tipping in Starbucks more generally.

Some were in favor of the move.

“WAIT YOU DO???? HELL YEAH,” a user wrote upon the discovery of card tips. “I’d always tip you guys if i could but i rarely have cash on me.”

“Girl i’m so happy about this,” another echoed. “I want to tip all the time but I don’t always have cash on me!”

“About time!! I tell the baristas every time i go they need it cause sometimes i don’t have cash,” a third agreed.

In comments section, Mari explained that while cash tips are better, she’s excited by the prospect of card-based tipping as “most ppl pay with card so this is gona hella boost our tips.”

However, other users said that Starbucks was expensive enough already—or that the increase in tips will be used against worker pay increases.

“I’m already broke with my 6$ latte,” stated a commenter.

“I pay almost $8 for my chai latte i’m sorry i cant,” added a second.

“Now they’ll never give you that pay raise,” speculated a further TikToker.

“It’s prolly bc then they can take taxes out of ur tips now bestie,” offered an additional TikToker.

